Dr. Vivek Murthy, the U.S. Surgeon General, has been outspoken about the mental and physical health impacts of loneliness. Earlier this year, he announced an advisory on the healing effects of social connection and community.

“The harmful consequences of a society that lacks social connection can be felt in our schools, workplaces, and civic organizations, where performance, productivity, and engagement are diminished,” the advisory reads. “We are called to build a movement to mend the social fabric of our nation…each of us can start now, in our own lives, by strengthening our connections and relationships.”

Murthy says it’s urgent to address isolation and build community within our local institutions, as loneliness is widespread—and experienced by anybody. It’s essential to address the health consequences for the aging population, as nearly 25% of adults 65 and older are socially isolated, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

It’s a public health issue and a crisis, Murthy stated at Fortune’s Brainstorm Health conference in Marina del Rey, Calif., in April.

“The pandemic has had a number of invisible costs in our country, and the increase in loneliness, the increase in mental health strain, these are part of those costs,” Murthy said at the conference.

Health effects of loneliness

Loneliness has such far reaching consequences that the health impact is comparable to smoking up to 15 cigarettes a day, according to one study published in the journal PLOS Medicine.

Loneliness is associated with an increased risk of heart disease, depression, and cognitive decline.

Social isolation in seniors raises the risk for chronic health conditions, dementia, and early mortality, and the detrimental effects have only grown more widespread in recent years.

How can people combat isolation

Research shows and experts agree that prioritizing strong support systems is not only about short-term satisfaction and happiness; it’s crucial for our physical health, mental health, and lifespan.

“As we approach middle age, we have found ourselves busy,” Dr. Marc Schulz, coauthor of The Good Life and associate director of the Harvard Study of Adult Development, previously told Fortune. “Some people wake up and realize that they really need to rebuild their friendship connections…a lot of their social connections may revolve just around work, or just around other sorts of activities that their kids do.”

Whether through joining a program fostering intergenerational friendships or seeking out hobbies with like-minded neighbors, it’s important to schedule time to interact with others.

“It can be as simple as asking a new team to play pickleball with at the courts, signing up for a language course you want to learn, or joining a program you’re passionate about,” Jenn Lim, author of Beyond Happiness: How Authentic Leaders Prioritize Purpose and People for Growth and Impact, previously told Fortune.

There is also a plethora of community resources available to help combat isolation. The Area Agencies on Aging provide information on community events and gatherings, as well as meal delivery and caregiving resources. The National Council on Aging similarly outlines resources for seniors to get engaged with their local community to feel connected while learning to prioritize healthy lifestyle factors integral to aging well like financial health and nutrition.

Doctors should also screen older adults for social isolation and loneliness and help connect them with community resources, per the CDC.

“As a family doc and a primary care physician, but more so as a son, and a nephew, a caregiver, and a loved one to folks out there in my family and community, it’s plainly obvious to me that loneliness is driving a lot of hardship and illness,” Dr. Neil Patel, a primary care doctor and chief health officer at Patina, which works to deliver health care to those over 65, previously told Fortune.