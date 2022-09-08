By now you probably know the importance of taking breaks during work, especially when working remotely. But how long should that break last and what should you do to maximize it? Those answers haven’t always been so clear. Until now.

According to new research from West University of Timisoara in Romania, the ideal work break may be shorter than you think—no longer than 10 minutes, to be exact. These “microbreaks” are designed to help workers recover and replenish energy. They’re also proven to be beneficial for your well-being and job performance, the study says.

“It’s widely thought that the average adult’s focused attention span is between 90 and 120 minutes and peaks at about 45 minutes,” says Tanya Tarr, behavioral scientist and president of Cultivated Insights. (She was not involved in the study). “Taking a 10-minute break between a working interval of up to 90 minutes can help reset your attention span and keep cognitive momentum going for another focused 90-minute work interval. You have to pace yourself and let your brain catch its figurative breath.”