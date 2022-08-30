From cardio and low-impact to rest days versus two-a-days, people are not always sure how to work out, and more importantly, how to workout effectively. So how much do we need to exercise to see results?

A new study suggests it’s not about how long you spend in the gym but rather how often you go.

Researchers evaluated muscle strength and definition or thickness, following a four-week training program in a study published in August in the Scandinavian Journal of Medicine & Science in Sports. The 36 participants had not completed any resistance training of their arms in the past six months and were asked to follow one of three training plans: one set of six repetitions for five days a week, one set of six reps once a week, and five sets of six reps once a week. The participants performed “maximal eccentric contractions” on a machine, which is essentially lowering a heavy dumbbell in a bicep curl.