

A global study published this week in The Lancet assessed 34 risk factors for cancer, and found that “modifiable risk factors” accounted for 44.4% of all cancer deaths in 2019—and 42% of disability-adjusted life years (DALYS), defined as the combination of years lost from disability and from premature mortality, according to the World Health Organization.

The highest risk factors globally were largely behavioral, including smoking, followed by alcohol use, then high body-mass-index (BMI). Risk factors varied by region, and for areas with a low socio-demographic index (SDI) alcohol, unsafe sex, and smoking were the most common risk factors attributed to cancer DALYS.

Cancer is the second leading cause of death worldwide behind heart disease—and cases and deaths are expected to rise each year, according to the National Cancer Institute.