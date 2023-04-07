Did the New York Times ethicist urge party guests to shun FTX employees?

The worlds of crypto and the New York Times rarely intersect, but this week Crypto Twitter snapped to attention in response to the Gray Lady’s weekly The Ethicist column, which is sort of a Dear Abby’s advice for the liberal, over-educated set. The advice seeker complained of a “high-ranking employee at a company that was recently exposed as fraudulent and has since gone bankrupt,” who had managed to get out just in time, dodging the criminal charges filed against his former colleagues, while pocketing millions.

The writer noted they ran in the same social circles and were likely to encounter each other at a party—at which the advice seeker declared they would “like nothing more than to start a spat and make him feel uncomfortable—I don’t believe people who have done such horrible things should be able to enjoy a normal life.” But, they asked, was it okay to start such a row at someone’s else shindig?

It wasn’t long before someone on Twitter began sharing screenshots from the column, suggesting the villain employee in question had to be someone from FTX, a firm that fits the description as fraudulent and that minted more than a few millionaires before it imploded. This, in turn, led to a parlor game on a Fortune Slack channel about which ex-FTX employee it might be. One former executive came under particular suspicion though, of course, no one knows for sure if it was him.

There is no pithy takeaway from this bit of media gossip, other than to note that the slimy ripples of FTX continue to swirl in social circles of all sorts. And if you’re wondering what the Ethicist advised, the short answer is that it’s okay to make the executive uncomfortable at the party, so long as you don’t do so in an outrageous manner. “One way we sustain the values of our community is by criticizing those who violate them,” says the Ethicist. Sounds about right.

A tech blogger discovered that the Bitcoin white paper has been pre-uploaded to all Mac computers. (Fortune)

The Mooch's crypto-heavy hedge fund is reeling from bad bets and reputational damage from ties to Sam Bankman-Fried. (Bloomberg)

The Treasury Department issued a report labelling DeFi a national security risk, though it did cite "potential benefits" associate with decentralized finance. (WSJ)

Australian regulators ordered Binance to shut down its derivates exchange, though it had only 104 users, while the company's much larger spot exchange remains open. (Coindesk)

Consumers and businesses in Europe are becoming disenchanted with online-first financial platforms like Revolut over technical glitches and lack of customer support. (FT)

