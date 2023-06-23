Prime Day 2023 doesn’t officially start until July 11, but the retail giant is already giving gamers some freebies.

Prime Gaming is letting Prime or Prime Video members download a free copy of 2017’s critically acclaimed Prey through July 24, via GOG.com, an independent site that offers digital rights management-free copies of games on PC.

In the weeks to come, more game giveaways are planned, the company says. Beginning June 27, it will add Baldur’s Gate 2: Enhanced Edition to the list of freebies. On July 6, Shovel Knight Showdown will become available. And on July 10, it will make 2009’s Star Wars: The Force Unleashed Ultimate Sith Edition available for free.

Beyond free full games, the company is also offering free in-game content for popular titles.

Fans of Overwatch 2 can receive a voucher letting them skip ahead five tiers, which will help them unlock new in-game content. (That perk will be available through July 20.)

And players of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 can download the Track Rivals bundle for free, adding several items to their in-game inventory.

Starting July 6, Prime Gaming will give Diablo 4 players a bundle that makes a horse to their in-game character. And Pokemon Go players will get in-game rewards that non-Prime members won’t be able to access until August.

Prime Day, meanwhile, is likely to offer several deals on games beyond the giveaways. And if the titles on sale don’t catch your eye, Target and Walmart are both having weeklong summer sales of their own.