The countdown to Prime Day 2023 is officially under way.

Amazon has announced its non-holiday sale event will take place on July 11 and 12 this year, with some sales starting immediately—and a new way of parsing out the biggest deals.

Now entering its ninth year, Prime Day has become one of the retailer’s biggest sales days, even topping Cyber Monday (though the comparison is a bit unfair, since Prime Day has grown into a two-day event).

As has become customary, Amazon has already launched discounts on several items, cutting the price of select Echo, eero, Ring and Blink products by 55% to 63%. Several Prime Video titles can be bought or rented for up to 50% off. And Amazon Music Unlimited is being bundled with MGM+ for 99 cents per month for three months.

For bargain hunters, Prime Day is often about the big deals. Those often go in seconds, though, which results in some user frustration. This year, the company is hoping to alleviate that with an invite-only deals program.

Prime members will be able to request an invitation to buy the deals, which range from 75% off a 43” Amazon Fire TV to 55% off of JBL Live 660NC Noise Cancelling Headphones to 60% off a Bulova Men’s Marine Star Chronograph. Members whose requests are granted will be notified during Prime Day with instructions on how to purchase the item.

“With Invite-only deals, we’re adding more value to the Prime experience and have made it easier for our Prime members to access exclusive doorbuster deals at incredible prices without waiting in line,” said Jamil Ghani, vice president of Amazon Prime, in a statement.

Prime Day’s blast zone extends beyond Amazon. Walmart and Target see a lift in traffic and revenues during the retail event, as they generally offer discounts of their own. And small businesses that are promoted by Amazon during the event can see a sales increase as well.