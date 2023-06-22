Target’s not just matching Amazon’s Prime Day dates this year, it’s extending its summer sale to an entire week.

Target Circle Week will run from July 9 through 15, with savings of up to 50% on a variety of products including brands such as Dyson and Keurig, the retailer said. To take part in the bargain hunting, you’ll need to be a member of Target Circle, the company’s loyalty program.

Unlike Amazon Prime, there’s no charge to join Target’s program.

Target has held a competing sale during Amazon’s non-holiday event for most of the last nine years, but it has been less consistent with its naming of the event. Previously, for instance, the event was called Target Deal Days.

Taking advantage of Target’s big brick-and-mortar presence, Circle Week will offer consumers the chance to find deals in stores, as well as on the company’s app and Website. Among the top deals the company is promoting are:

20% off all Barbie

20% off Mountain Dew, Bubly, and Gatorade

20% off breakfast cereal

$350 off of a Lenovo 15.6″ Touchscreen IdeaPad 3i laptop (with the price reduced to $389.99)

Target is also offering discounts of up to 50% on its store brands. (No word if that will include its own wine brand.)

“Target Circle Week is our way of saying ‘thank you’ to our guests,” said Cara Sylvester, Target’s executive vice president and chief guest experience office in a statement.

This year’s sale could be more closely watched than others, though, as Target has found itself under fire for its popular Pride merchandise, with anti-LGBTQ+ anarchists protesting in stores, threatening employees and calling for a boycott of the retailer.

Walmart is fighting Prime Day with its own week of savings as well. The company, on Wednesday, announced Walmart+ Week, which it says will be open to all customers. Walmart+ members will get early access on July 10 at 12:00 p.m. ET, and deals will be available to everyone 24 hours later.