Summer cookout season is finally here. While summer doesn’t officially begin until June 21, Memorial Day is the unofficial kickoff to the lazy days of summer—and the start of many people’s vacation season. The holiday, which is meant to honor American soldiers who have died in military service, is also a favorite of retailers, who hope to capture shoppers’ attentions before they begin to focus on outdoor activities.

Not every major retailer is open, though. And it can be hard to keep up with which other businesses give their workers a day off. Here’s a comprehensive look at which stores are open and closed and which services are available on Memorial Day 2023.

Are banks open on Memorial Day 2023?

Memorial Day is a bank holiday, meaning all branches will be closed. ATM machines, as always, are available if you need to get cash or make a deposit into your account, however. And, of course, many operations can be done online or with your bank’s app.

Is the post office open on Memorial Day 2023?

Don’t bother checking the mailbox. Memorial Day is a federal holiday, so the U.S. Postal Service is closed, and no mail delivery will take place. UPS and FedEx also observe the holiday, though UPS Express Critical and FedEx Custom Critical are still available. FedEx will suspend Express service the Sunday before Memorial Day and Ground, Ground Economy and Freight service for the two day before the holiday. Select FedEx Office stores will be open, but have modified hours.

Is the stock market open on Memorial Day 2023?

Nope. The New York Stock Exchange, Nasdaq and bond markets are all closed.

Which department stores are closed on Memorial Day 2023?

Most stores will be open, though that often doesn’t extend to locally-owned small businesses. Also, Costco will be closed.

Which department stores are open on Memorial Day 2023?

Bass Pro Shops– Open on Memorial Day

Bed Bath & Beyond – Open on Memorial Day

Belk – Open on Memorial Day

Cabella’s – Open on Memorial Day

CVS – Open on Memorial Day

Dillards – Open Memorial Day

Home Depot – Open on Memorial Day

Ikea – Open on Memorial Day

J.C. Penney – Open Memorial Day

Kohl’s – Most store are open.

Lowe’s – Open on Memorial Day

Macy’s – Open Memorial Day

Michael’s – Open Memorial Day

Old Navy – Open on Memorial Day

Rite Aid – Open on Memorial Day

Target – Open Memorial Day

T.J. Maxx – Closed Sunday

Walgreens – Open on Memorial Day

Walmart – Supercenters remain open 24 hours

Which grocery stores are open on Memorial Day 2023?

Since Memorial Day is often the start of cookout season, grocers are on standby to help restock when you run out of buns, corn or chips. However, it’s always wise to check first to ensure they don’t have reduced hours.

Aldi – Open on Memorial Day.

Bi-Lo – Open on Memorial Day.

Food Lion – Open on Memorial Day

Harris Teeter – Open on Memorial Day

Ingles – Open on Memorial Day

Kroger – Open on Memorial Day

Publix – Open on Memorial Day.

Safeway – Open on Memorial Day

ShopRite – Open on Memorial Day

Stop and Shop – Open on Memorial Day

Trader Joe’s – Open on Memorial Day

Wegman’s – Open on Memorial Day

Whole Foods – Open on Memorial Day

Winn-Dixie – Open on Memorial Day