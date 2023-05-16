Good morning!

While some companies are slashing temporary workers to cut costs, others are snapping them up to fill talent gaps in an uncertain economy. But when companies fail to adequately groom and incorporate temporary workers into the existing culture, it can leave contingent staffers feeling disillusioned or disposable.

A recent report from HR consulting and staffing firm Kelly offers insights on best leveraging contingent workers alongside permanent employees, especially as companies’ business and skills needs change.

Here are the top three recommendations for employers looking to utilize temporary workers more smartly:

1. Be strategic

Identify your talent gaps, shortages, and areas of reduced productivity to develop an integrated strategy that incorporates both permanent and temporary employees working side-by-side. This approach allows leaders to better understand which areas need to be staffed permanently and how these roles should transform.

Leaders who get the most out of temporary workers treat them as more than a “stopgap solution” to solve temporary staffing issues. Instead, the most successful employers strategically harness contingent talent to grow existing and new functions. When done right, they “scale their capability while enriching their existing workforce,” according to Kelly.

2. Use contingent workers to help train talent

Leaders should consider how contingent talent can help permanent employees gain new skills. Recruiting temporary workers “can support specific business goals, such as driving new product innovation and strengthening diversity and inclusion,” according to the report.

In addition to instituting robust learning and development opportunities for permanent employees, hiring temporary workers who can train and model new skills can help an organization better upskill.

3. Treat them like permanent talent

Even among temporary talent, engagement is key. Treating contingent employees as fully-embraced and valued contributors is imperative to getting the most out of the employment relationship. “Critically, you should see contingent talent as having the same strategic importance as permanent talent,” write the report’s authors.

As with permanent employees, engaging temporary workers boosts motivation and helps organizations achieve the efficiency and innovation they seek.

Amber Burton

amber.burton@fortune.com

@amberbburton

