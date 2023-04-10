Domino’s is making it easier for customers to give in to that impulse purchase urge.

The company has partnered with Apple to let customers place an order via CarPlay, the first major pizza chain to do so.

Starting Monday, customers will be able to order via CarPlay in one of two ways—“tap to order” (which will submit a saved order from the Domino’s app) or “call to order” (which will place a hands free call to a customer service representative).

“We know how frustrating it can be to wait in a drive-thru line just to place an order. Domino’s app on CarPlay is a great alternative to that, as customers still have the convenience of staying in their car, and can place an order from wherever they are,” said Christopher Thomas-Moore, Domino’s senior vice president and chief digital officer in a statement.

Domino’s Pizza

To take advantage of the CarPlay features, customers will have to have downloaded the Domino’s app and be logged in.

With the new ordering technique, Domino’s is expanding its competitive landscape, targeting not only other pizza chains, but quick service restaurants that utilize drive through lanes to capitalize on customers who get hungry as they drive about town.

The company’s most recent earnings report showed a slowdown in customer orders as the pandemic bump in business has ebbed. Same store sales growth showed a 0.8% decline in fiscal 2022. CEO Russell Weiner, at the time of those earnings, called Domino’s “a work-in-progress brand”.