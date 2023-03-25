Salesforce-owned Slack is sunsetting Future Forum, a consortium that conducted quarterly surveys of 10,000 office workers globally on flexible and remote work, and repeatedly found it was popular with most workers. Among other things, it found that flexible work has a positive impact on productivity, fosters trust between employees and employers, and decreases employee turnover. This comes amid Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff’s push for workers to return to the office.

On Friday, the executive leader of the Future Forum, Brian Elliot, wrote “there’s no easy way to say this” to employees in Slack’s internal #friends-of-future-forum channel, disclosing that the company planned to shut down the research group at the end of March, according to screenshots of the message seen by Fortune. He did not cite a reason for the closure, and a Slack spokesperson was not immediately available for comment.

“I believe this is what’s best for Slack,” Elliot wrote, adding that the company will continue its investment in research around the future of work, but did not describe details for what lies ahead for the consortium.

At the launch of Future Forum in September 2020, Elliot wrote a blog post that outlined its mission, citing “the sudden move to remote work provides the opportunity to question decades of orthodoxy about a 9-to-5, office-centric, homogeneous work culture.”

The decision to shutter the Future Forum comes after reports that Salesforce is mandating a return to the office for some employees at manager’s discretion — despite the benefits of flexible work that Future Forum found in its research.

What’s more, Salesforce has executed a litany of cost-cutting measures: 10% of the company was laid off in January, employee’s “gratitude” bonus was lowered by 40%, the board’s M&A committee was disbanded, and CEO Marc Benioff told staff he was looking to cut $3 billion to $5 billion in costs.

“The Future Forum team has been critical to crafting our market position and helping companies envision a new, more productive way of working,” newly appointed Slack CEO Lidaine Jones wrote in the channel. “We remain committed to flexible, inclusive work at Slack and will carry forward your impactful work.”