Welcome to the Andy Reid bowl.

Super Bowl LVII will see the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles meet today to decide the champion of the 2022 season. And while Reid, of course, is head coach of the Chiefs these days, he spent 1999 through 2012 running the Eagles.

That makes for an unusual game, but there’s plenty of other drama spicing things up. Both quarterbacks—Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts—are at far less than 100% these days, so we’ll see how much they’ve managed to heal in the past two weeks. And, for the first time, a set of brothers—Jason, the Philadelphia center, and Travis, the Kansas City tight end—will play against each other.

Both the Chiefs and the Eagles won their divisions this year, which made them the odds-on favorite to headline the Super Bowl. The Eagles made easy work of the 49ers in the conference championship, winning 31-7, but the Chiefs squeaked out a last minute 23-20 victory against the Bengals, largely due to a late hit by Bengals defensive end Joseph Ossai.

The Chiefs and Eagles haven’t played each other since October 2021, when the Chiefs walked away with a 42-30 victory, but the Eagles have been a dominant force this season. Both teams wrapped up with 14-3 records.

As you plan this year’s Super Bowl party, it can be hard to keep up with all of the details of the game. We’ve got you covered.

Which NFL teams are playing in the 2023 Super Bowl? And what channel is airing the games?

Pre-game broadcasts for Super Bowl LVII officially begin 7.5 hours before kickoff this year on Fox at 11:00 a.m. ET, with the “Skip And Shannon: Undisputed Super Bowl Special”. (The “official” pregame show starts at 1:00 p.m. ET.)

As the game draws closer, keep your eye open for a few memorable commercials, which will warm viewers up for the big ones that air after kickoff. Unlike previous years, there has been no announcement of a presidential interview during the pre-game events.

Sunday, February 12

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles, kickoff at 6:30 p.m. ET on Fox

Who’s singing the national anthem at Super Bowl LV?

Country singer Chris Stapleton will sing the national anthem this year. The five-time Grammy award winner is best known for his song “Tennessee Whiskey”.

Before Stapleton takes the mic, there will be pre-game performances by R&B singer Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds, who will sing “America the Beautiful,” and Abbott Elementary star Sheryl Lee Ralph, who will perform “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”

Who’s performing for Super Bowl LVII halftime show?

Apple takes over responsibilities for halftime entertainment and, not to mix our metaphors, is swinging for the fences. Rihanna, who hasn’t performed for six years (opting instead to focus on her makeup and lingerie companies), will take the stage. It’s one of the most anticipated shows in years. Throughout her career, she has had 14 number-one songs and 31 top-ten songs on the Billboard Hot 100, including “SOS,” “Disturbia” and “Only Girl (In the World)”.

Where is this year’s Super Bowl being held?

Glendale, Ariz.’s State Farm Stadium will host this year’s game. It last hosted the Super Bowl in 2015. And while you may not remember that game, you almost certainly remember the halftime show, when Katy Perry introduced the world to “Left Shark”.

How can I watch Super Bowl LVII for free—even if I am out of market?

The Super Bowl, naturally, isn’t blacked out in any market, so you shouldn’t have to worry about finding the game. Regardless, the best way to watch any NFL game for free on a big screen is with a good HD antenna. Super Bowl 57 will be broadcast by Fox—meaning you’ve got a good chance of capturing the game over the air, which costs nothing beyond the equipment prices. Be sure to test the antenna in multiple locations in your home to find the most reliable signal.

How can I stream Super Bowl LVII live online if I don’t have a cable subscription?

There are loads of online options to watch NFL games, including the Super Bowl, though the era of free trial periods is largely over for many of them. If you do have a cable subscription, the game is being streamed live on the Fox Sports Go app. (You can also try logging into Fox.com or use the Fox Now app.)

If you don’t have a cable or satellite subscription, there are several other ways to tune in. Here are a few suggestions.

Disney+

Disney’s bundle of Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ no longer has a free trial, so you’ll have to pay $13.99 per month for all three combined (or $19.99 per month for no ads on Hulu). Including Live TV in the bundle bumps the price to $70 per month ($76 with no ads).

Hulu with Live TV

The free trial on this service is no longer offered, as well. It will cost you $70 per month.

YouTubeTV

After up to a two-week trial, you can expect monthly charges of $65.

Sling TV

Dish Network’s Sling recently increased its prices. The lower-tiered “Orange” plan will now run you $40 per month. Adding the more comprehensive “Blue” plan bumps the cost to $55 monthly. (A $5 per month increase for each.) The seven-day free trial has disappeared, but the cord-cutting service is offering 50% off of the first month’s bill.

DirecTV Stream

Formerly known as DirecTV Now, AT&T TVNow and AT&T TV, this oft-renamed streaming service will run you $70 per month and up after the free trial option.

Fubo TV

This sports-focused cord-cutting service carries broadcast networks in most markets. There’s a seven-day free trial, followed by monthly charges of $70–$100, depending on the channels you choose.

Which Super Bowl commercials are expected to be the best?

The debate over which commercials were the best is one for the day after the game. But if you want an early peek at the ads that will be airing (so you can refresh your drink or hit the bathroom when they air), here are a few teasers of ones to watch.

FanDuel

Rob Gronkowski is roped into kicking a field goal live during the Super Bowl for a $10 million payout to users. He teases an upcoming cameo from former Patriots teammate Adam Vinatieri saying, “I better call Vinatieri.”

Downy

The fabric softener has people guessing which celebrity is beneath the hoodie in this teaser spot. (A certain star of HBO’s The Righteous Gemstones is the current odds-on favorite.)

Michelob Ultra

Budweiser no longer has a lock on beer ads during the game, so Mich Ultra is leaning heavily into a Caddyshack-themed ad this year with Serena Williams and more.

PopCorners

The snack brand will reunite the stars of Breaking Bad in character.

M&Ms

It’s pretty obvious right now that M&Ms played a lot of people with its vow to put its spokescandies on ice. Now it’s time to see if it can stick the landing with Maya Rudolph or if this will be another disastrous PR campaign.

Does the NFL offer any viewing packages to watch the Super Bowl?

It does.

NFL App

The NFL App will let you stream games that are being broadcast locally in your market on Sundays. If you want to watch an ‘out of market’ game, you’ve got two choices.

There are couple hitches with this service. You can’t use it to watch live games, but you can watch anything once its main broadcast ends. There’s a seven-day free trial, after which you’re looking at a $50 charge.

Which team is the favorite to win Super Bowl LV?

Oddsmakers (as of Feb. 6) had the Philadelphia Eagles as the favorite, with -125 odds. The Chiefs, at +105, were the underdogs. (EA’s Madden football franchise also predicts the Eagles will win.)

Where is next year’s Super Bowl being played?

Super Bowl LVIII is scheduled to for Feb. 10, 2024, at Las Vegas’s Allegiant Stadium. Next year’s game was originally supposed to take place at the Superdome in New Orleans, but it conflicted with Mardi Gras, so officials moved New Orleans’ turn as the host city to Feb. 9, 2025.