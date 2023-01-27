You think cybersecurity was a hot topic last year? Welcome to 2023

Good morning.



Cybersecurity is emerging as a hot topic for 2023. Not that it wasn’t in 2022. Indeed, cyber has been a loud and persistent background noise in business for years. But two things are turning up the volume: First, the escalation of U.S. and European military aid to Ukraine, which increases the risk that Russia turns to cyberattacks in response. And second, new SEC rules out this spring, that will place enhanced reporting requirements on companies.

Diligent CEO Brian Stafford, whose platform provides information to 750,000 directors and executives, told me yesterday that the cyber rules, which not only require rapid reporting of breaches but also call for reports on board oversight and expertise, have the potential “to have a bigger impact on board composition and training than ESG.” Stafford says the rules are part of a broader trend that is leading to a remake of corporate boards:

“The last decade of board members were former CEOs and CFOs. What we are seeing now is boards looking for way more expertise in different areas, to provide oversight. Most boards don’t have a former CISO (Chief Information Security Officer) on their board. They have become well-versed in cyber issues, but they don’t have specific expertise. Now, they are moving from generic CEOs to a group of individuals offering targeted expertise. It’s not talked about enough, and it’s going to become a growing theme.”

Separately, there’s good news for companies struggling to build cyber and other tech expertise: tech talent is becoming easier to find, thanks to increased layoffs. Fortune’s Michal Lev-Ram looks at the trend for a story in the February/March issue of the magazine that you can read online this morning here.

TOP NEWS

Adani plunge

Hindenburg Research’s report on Adani Group continues to hammer Gautam Adani’s conglomerate, with shares falling as much as 10% in India today. Some group companies, such as Adani Green Energy and Adani Transmission, fell by around 20%. Adani Group denies the short-seller’s fraud allegations, calling them “malicious” and “baseless”; Hindenburg says it “would welcome” the lawsuit Adani has been threatening. (Bonus read: Bill Ackman finds Hindenburg’s report “highly credible.”) Financial Times

Elliott and Salesforce

Elliott Management Group is reportedly about to nominate a slate of directors at Salesforce, in which the activist investor recently made a substantial investment. The Journal reports that the two sides may play nice to avoid a major proxy fight—or not. Wall Street Journal

U.K. tax

British Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has pledged to push ahead with tax hikes, saying: “The best tax cut right now is a cut in inflation.” He also insisted that the U.K. must have “nothing less than the most competitive tax regime of any major country.” The country’s inflation rate ran at over 10% last month. CNBC

