Fortune’s 40 Under 40 list highlights women to watch in the years ahead

Good morning, Broadsheet readers! Fed vice chair Lael Brainard hints at slower interest rate hikes following promising inflation report, MacKenzie Scott reveals nearly $2 billion in donations, and Fortune’s 40 Under 40 list spotlights women to watch.



– Rising stars. Fortune’s 40 Under 40 list highlights people to know in business, culture, and beyond. This year’s edition is no exception, featuring big names to watch in the years ahead.

In the venture and startup category, there’s Lux Capital partner Deena Shakir. A go-to investor in the women’s health space, Shakir has backed many female-founded companies covered in the Broadsheet, from Maven Clinic to Summer Health. Her work has taken on greater urgency in the aftermath of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

From the world of finance and crypto, there’s Ksenia Yudina, the founder and CEO of UNest. Yudina left Russia at 18 and worked as a hotel housekeeper before founding the digital brokerage. She spent much of 2022 working to ensure the safety of her employees in Ukraine, Russia, and Belarus.

Susan Li, the new CFO of Meta, is another must-watch listee. The 36-year-old was an early Facebook employee, joining the company in 2008, and stepped into her new role in November. Already, she’s steering the tech giant through mass layoffs.



In the health and bioscience industry, Verge Genomics cofounder and CEO Alice Zhang is working to develop drugs that treat ALS, Parkinson’s, and Alzheimer’s. ALS alone affects about 30,000 people in the U.S., with 5,000 new cases diagnosed each year.

Fortune‘s Under 40 list also highlights cultural movers and shakers like Rihanna, now a self-made billionaire thanks to her businesses Fenty Beauty and Savage X Fenty; Alex Cooper, the podcast host with ambitions to be bigger than Joe Rogan; and Paige Bueckers, the University of Connecticut basketball star changing what it means to be a college athlete.

See the full 2022 40 Under 40 list here.

This week is evidently about young stars as Fortune heads to San Diego, Calif., for its Most Powerful Women Next Gen Summit. We’ll bring you highlights from the conference and hear from speakers like Olympic gold medalist Allyson Felix alongside Athleta CEO Mary Beth Laughton, Archewell president Mandana Dayani, and Hello Sunshine CEO Sarah Harden. Stay tuned!

Emma Hinchliffe

emma.hinchliffe@fortune.com

@_emmahinchliffe

The Broadsheet is Fortune’s newsletter for and about the world’s most powerful women. Today’s edition was curated by Paige McGlauflin. Subscribe here.

ALSO IN THE HEADLINES

- Arizona win. Democrat Katie Hobbs bested Trump-endorsed GOP candidate Kari Lake to win the Arizona governor's race Monday night. Hobbs's win flips the state in favor of the Democrats. Associated Press

- Not prepared. Despite interviewing powerful working mothers over her career, BFF editor-in-chief Caroline Fairchild admits she isn't prepared for maternity leave. In a Fortune commentary, Fairchild outlines six lessons she's learned ahead of her maternity leave. Fortune

- Promising signs. The Federal Reserve may soon put brakes on interest rate hikes. Fed vice chair Lael Brainard said Monday that the Fed would soon likely reduce the size of its rate hikes following last week’s U.S. inflation report, which pointed to slower price increases. Fortune

- Another round. MacKenzie Scott revealed she donated nearly $2 billion to 343 organizations over the last seven months in a blog post on Monday, bringing the total amount that she’s reportedly donated to $14 billion. Scott’s announcement came the same day as a CNN interview where her ex-husband Jeff Bezos revealed that he would donate the majority of his $124 billion wealth. Fortune

MOVERS AND SHAKERS: Common Sense Networks hired former Quantcast and Time Inc. executive Meredith Long as chief revenue officer. Media company Remezcla promoted Neylu Longoria to vice president of account management. Banking and investing app Stash appointed Liza Landsman as an independent board member and hired Kate Ring as chief compliance officer and Lauren McKenzie as vice president of design. The Coalition for Community Solar Access hired Rikkia Ramsey-Williams as director of national programs. Health tech company Color Health promoted chief commercial officer Caroline Savello to president.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

- Exit strategy. Irina Karamanos never wanted to become Chile's first lady. Since her partner took office earlier this year, the 33-year-old has quietly distributed the role's responsibilities to other government ministries, intending to eventually shut the office down. Washington Post

- Phone records. The Supreme Court on Monday rejected Arizona GOP chair Kelli Ward’s request to stop the Jan. 6 select committee from accessing her phone records. Ward has pushed false claims denying the results of the 2020 election. Associated Press

- Clean beauty's ugly side. The clean beauty industry is expected to grow to $10 billion by 2026, yet product options for Black women are few and far between. About 75% of products marketed to Black women contain chemicals that interfere with normal hormone function. Bloomberg

- Seeking buyers. Ivana Trump’s New York townhouse, bought after her divorce from Donald Trump in 1992, is on the market for $26.5 million after her death in July. Wall Street Journal

- The wrong dummies. Women are 17% more likely than men to die in a car crash and 73% more likely to sustain serious injuries in a front-end collision because crash test dummies are still modeled after the average man’s body. Swedish researchers recently unveiled a dummy that better represents the female body. Smithsonian

ON MY RADAR

The uncompromising Danai Gurira The Cut

What Tiffany Cross' firing from MSNBC tells us about who and what news organizations will defend Salon

Giorgia Meloni and the politics of power dressing New York Times

PARTING WORDS

“I love getting older. I look at women who are steps ahead of me and see so much beauty and wisdom in them.”

—Tracee Ellis Ross on perceptions about aging in Hollywood.