Last week, at Fortune’s Most Powerful Women summit, Lisa Gevelber, founder and head of Grow with Google, a program that helps people without degrees gain the skills to access higher-paying jobs, revealed some startling statistics: Of positions that pay more than $35,0000, 77% require a college degree, but only one-third of potential workers have one.

Now a new survey is showcasing publicly traded companies that offer the best career mobility for people without a degree. Among the top 50 is AT&T, where just 5% of the jobs require a college degree.

The American Opportunity Index ranks the 250 largest U.S. public companies, looking at career histories, job postings, and salary sources. Philadelphia think tank Burning Glass Institute led the five-year study.

AT&T won the index’s position as top company overall as well as making the top 50 in the career growth and career launchpad fields, but the rest are listed alphabetically rather than ranked.

The study looks not just at job openings for people without degrees, but also the chances of advancement. That’s critical as upward mobility has been decreasing across America for decades.

“Opportunity and upward mobility have long been central to the American experiment; however, this generational trend has been on a decades-long downward slide,” said Matt Sigelman, president of the Burning Glass Institute in a statement. “If you were born in the 1940s, you had a 90% chance of doing better than your parents. Today, it’s even odds.”

Here’s a look at the top 50 companies for people without a degree, listed alphabetically:

AT&T

Albertsons

American Express

Applied Materials

Arrow Electronics

AutoNation

AutoZone

Avnet

Broadcom

CDW

Capital One Financial

Charter Communications

Chevron

Cisco Systems

Citigroup

Cognizant Technology Solutions

Comcast

Costco

D.R. Horton

Dell

Delta Air Lines

Dollar General

Dollar Tree

Estée Lauder

Fiserv

Genuine Parts

Guardian Life Insurance

HP

Hewlett Packard Enterprises

Humana

Lam Research

Liberty Mutual Insurance

Mastercard

Microsoft

Murphy USA

New York Life Insurance

PG&E

Ross Stores

Southwest Airlines

Stryker

Synchrony Financial

Sysco

TIAA

Tesla

Travelers

U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Foods Holding

Wesco International

Walmart

Wells Fargo