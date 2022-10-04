Good morning,

The U.S. dollar began rising at the beginning of the year and is having a big moment right now as central banks globally attempt to battle high inflation.

So far this year, the U.S. Dollar Index, which measures the greenback against six global currencies, including the euro and the Japanese yen, is up nearly 20%. For some insight on what this means for U.S. companies, I had a conversation with Johns Hopkins University economics professor Jonathan Wright. The Harvard grad researches econometrics, empirical macroeconomics and finance.

“The Fed is raising short-term interest rates quite steeply, and is doing so more quickly than other central banks,” Wright says. “And so that makes dollar-denominated assets more attractive.” (The latest interest rate increase by the U.S. central bank was 0.75%—for the third consecutive time.)

“On a treasury bill today, you’ll get something like three and a half or 4% in the U.S.” Wright says. “And if you had a comparable bill in Europe, it’d be much lower, maybe 1%. So that causes capital flow into the dollar, and drives the dollar up.”

The second reason for the strong dollar is “not specifically due to the Fed, but it’s that there’s a lot of geopolitical tension at the moment,” he says. “And the U.S. tends to be the recipient of safe haven flows at times like this.”

The pros and cons? On the plus side, a rising dollar will probably drive U.S. inflation down somewhat, Wright says, because it makes imports into the U.S. cheaper. However, “The con is that it’s harder for U.S. corporations to sell their goods overseas because they are now more expensive,” Wright explains. “But even without any actual trade going on at all, it’s putting pressure on earnings for multinational subsidiaries.”

So if you’re a multinational company, right now you’re feeling more of the headwinds from the dollar rising than companies that only sell products in the U.S.? “I think that will be true,” Wright says. “And in particular, firms like Apple that have a lot of their business overseas, producing and selling, they’re still going to find that when they convert that earnings back into dollars, they get less.”

During a conversation I had with Dell Technologies CFO Tom Sweet in September he said that 50% of Dell’s revenue comes internationally, and “currency fluctuation has been pretty significant.”

“Our selling prices are generally in local currency,” Sweet explained. “As the dollar has strengthened, adjusting local currency list prices so that you try to keep the U.S. dollar P&L whole has been a careful balancing act. How much can you adjust prices but not stifle demand?” If you can’t move list prices to cover all of the currency movement, he said other methods may be to compress discounting or other promotional incentives to try to keep the P&L whole.

During earnings calls this past summer, some leaders noted that the strong dollar will be a drag on their profits, Fortune reported. “A lot of these [multinational] firms will have put in place currency hedges some time back,” Wright explained. “But the pain is still going to be there. But if they had hedged their foreign currency exposure a year or two ago, then at least they get some breathing room in response to the adverse impacts of the current dollar appreciation. That doesn’t solve the underlying problem, particularly if the dollar strength remains.”

As for multinationals that failed to hedge adequately? “It’s kind of too late,” says Wright.

I asked Wright what he sees happening into 2023. “Foreign exchange rates are terribly hard to predict,” he told me. However, “it’s unlikely to completely turn around within the next few months,” Wright says. “As long as the Fed is continuing to tighten monetary policy, I think it’s reasonable to expect that the dollar will remain extremely strong.”

“I think there’s three big occasions of dollar strength — the mid-’80s, the late ‘90s and today,” Wright explains. “It’s got a way to go before it gets to as far as it did the last two times. If I remember correctly, the euro went down to 80 cents last time. Today, it’s at 98 cents.”

