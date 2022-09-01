Good morning!

We can do a lot from the comfort of our homes, but one thing leaders have struggled to recreate is the magic of onboarding.

We’ve all experienced it—bright-eyed and bushy-tailed new hires packed tightly into a fluorescent conference room, where the A/C is high, but the energy is higher. You can practically taste the enthusiasm as you discuss your organization’s culture and what makes the firm tick. And then, usually right before the free catered lunch, there’s always that one moment when everyone is so engaged, and you know you have them hooked. For most companies, that palpable sense of connection was lost with the onset of remote work, and many are fighting to keep the magic alive.

As my colleague Aman Kidwai writes in a piece published this week, the video game developer Riot Games took its popular “denewbification” onboarding program virtual in 2020, offering an intriguing case study on how to set employees up for success on day one.

“Denewbification,” a play on gaming lingo for newbies, has always been highly involved but reached a new level of intentionality after going virtual-first. The orientation sessions, which typically occur about three times a month, are religiously attended by the company’s top three executives. And even in the remote environment, new hires are encouraged to engage in candid conversations where no question is off limits, writes Kidwai.

The connection and camaraderie that onboarding generates are often the most cherished outcomes. To mimic the in-person process at Riot, each onboarding cohort is given their own Slack channel where they participate in daily team-building activities, organize group events and host virtual game nights.

Understanding the needs of a remote audience has become critical as well. The company’s onboarding team came to realize that employees have shorter attention spans online, so it condensed its onboarding material and reformatted some training sessions so they could be completed asynchronously. The team also created a new digitized onboarding platform to disseminate important links, org tools, software and recordings.

Though it might sound like Riot is throwing just about everything at the wall to see what sticks, the response to the new process has been positive. Employees gave Riot’s onboarding a 96% favorability rating, according to data shared exclusively with Fortune. And as we all know, in today’s talent market, employee satisfaction goes a long way. Perhaps Kidwai says it best: “The onboarding period is one of the most critical points in one’s employment journey, and companies that fail to give their newest employees a quality start risk high attrition and decreased loyalty.”

Many of us enjoy hearing about a good scam—just not being part of one. For Talie Schwager, VP of people and HR at the cryptocurrency media site CoinDesk, it began with a slew of direct messages on LinkedIn earlier this summer. Potential job candidates began reaching out to her, stating that they'd been extended job offers and asked to purchase office equipment and share bank information. The only problem? It wasn’t coming from CoinDesk. An unknown entity had been posing as the company and targeting job seekers.

Schwager spoke with Fortune about this experience. What stood out to me most in our conversation was her understanding that although CoinDesk had nothing to do with the scam, it was on HR to properly handle the fallout with prospective candidates.

“It's important [because] it's also my personal brand, it's the company brand, and it's these people's lives that are being impacted. So I think we do have some responsibility,” she said.

Schwager shared a few things fellow HR leaders should keep in mind to avoid similar incidents:

Keep an eye out for possible scams and regularly check your LinkedIn messages. Though most scams target external job candidates, others prey on internal employees.

Be transparent in the recruiting process. Clearly share on your career site and in communications what candidates can expect in the various interview rounds, so they can spot a scam.

Make all third-party job listing vendors aware of any scams that arise. Scammers often tell job seekers they found their profile on a specific career site.

