Good morning, Broadsheet readers! This is Lila MacLellan, filling in for Emma. I’m the new lead writer for Fortune sister newsletter The Modern Board, where I’ll be covering corporate board issues and spotlighting the most innovative boards. Subscribe to my newsletter here.

Today, Hulu backtracks on its political ad policy, Gen Z feels most comfortable sharing salary, and the end of Roe underscores a new era for corporate boards.

– The board’s post-Roe conundrum. Years ago, if you had told a corporate director that access to abortion would become a governance issue, they might have laughed you out of the boardroom.

Not only did Roe v. Wade’s reversal once seem unlikely, but corporate directors used to have narrowly defined jobs. They hired the right CEOs, fired the wayward ones, and reviewed a company’s finances on behalf of investors.

While today’s boards still have a diversity problem, they are more representative of the U.S. workforce, as more companies recognize that their long-term economic health and reputation—core concerns for any board—are linked to their response to environmental and social issues. In other words, the current crisis around abortion access is squarely a board-level problem. To date, the public conversation about corporate reactions to state abortion bans has centered on CEOs. Little has been said about the influence that boards wield, says Amelia Miazad, a professor at UC Davis School of Law, who specializes in governance and ESG issues. That may be because the board’s role when it comes to environmental, social, and political concerns is evolving and hard to define, she says. “There’s no playbook for this.” Miazad argues that advocates would do well to pay attention to boards, even as they stumble through the ESG revolution. After all, they’re the corporate power centers charged “with ensuring the viability of the company,” she says. “CEOs come and go.” Dozens of large companies, with the support of their boards, have pledged to pay the medical and travel costs for employees who leave their home states for an abortion, triggering threats of legal retaliation from some antiabortion lawmakers. But beyond the first movers, most boards are still quietly weighing their next move, corporate governance experts say. Boards are aware of the legal hazards, but also “mindful of the fact that they have a broad set of employees and they want to be respectful of everyone’s viewpoints,” says Lorraine Hariton, president and CEO of Catalyst, a nonprofit that studies women in the workplace. Over the coming months, board meetings could easily grow long and become more contentious. As it stands, executive decision-making about reproductive health or any social issue is nascent, Miazad explains, and CEOs sometimes act unilaterally on important social causes, catching boards off guard. “Other times, it isn’t clear who the internal decision makers are,” she adds. Although boards are now developing systems and processes to address this ambiguity, it’s unclear whether they have implemented guidelines for making tough calls, such as identifying when they should or shouldn’t step into a public debate. Friday’s Modern Board newsletter will lay out several steps that board directors can take to respond to this moment and to prepare for inevitable jolts to come, with input from Miazad, Hariton, and Jill Habig, who leads the Public Rights Project, an advocacy group that’s working to overturn Minnesota’s criminal abortion ban. For now, Miazad’s message to boards who haven’t yet engaged with this topic is this: get busy. Prepare to be scrutinized for action and inaction. Pay special attention if your organization has ever promised to pursue gender equity within its employee ranks, she says, because “it’s hard to square a commitment to gender equity while staying silent on reproductive justice.” Finally, says the professor, expect abortion access to be “a hot topic during the next proxy season.” Lila MacLellan

Lila.MacLellan@fortune.com

@LilaMacLellan The Broadsheet is Fortune’s newsletter for and about the world’s most powerful women. Today’s edition was curated by Paige McGlauflin. Subscribe here.