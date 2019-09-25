Ukrainian President Zelensky Tweets Photo With Trump Amid Ukraine Controversy

In the call, Trump raised unsubstantiated allegations that former Vice President Joe Biden sought to interfere with a Ukrainian prosecutor's investigation of his son, Hunter. The younger Biden served on the board of a Ukrainian gas company while his father spearheaded President Obama's administration diplomatic affairs with Kyiv.

While the timing raised corruption concerns, there has been no evidence of wrongdoing by either Biden or his son.

Zelensky's tweet came a day after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi made Trump just the fourth American president to face an impeachment inquiry. Trump called the inquiry Wednesday, "the single greatest witch hunt in American history."

Meanwhile, Pelosi reiterated to reporters on Capitol Hill Wednesday that Trump's actions deserve an investigation and possible impeachment.

"The fact is, the President of the United States, in breach of his constitutional responsibilities, has asked a foreign government to help him in his political campaign at the expense of our national security, as well as undermining the integrity of our elections," Pelosi said. "That cannot stand. He will be held accountable. No one is above the law."

Utah Senator Mitt Romney told reporters that he read the transcript and apparently didn't like what he saw.

"It remains troubling in the extreme. It's deeply troubling," said Romney, who was the 2012 Republican nominee for president. "Clearly what we've seen from the transcript itself is deeply troubling."

Romney, one of the few Republicans to express concern about the transcript publicly, also refused to criticize Pelosi's actions.

"That's not advice I'm going to be providing to the House or to the Speaker. She's able to do what she feels is right. That’s up to her," Romney said. "At this stage, the process is to continue to gather information but clearly what we’ve seen from the transcript itself is deeply troubling."

More must-read stories from Fortune:

—How impeachment momentum massively shifted among Democrats

—More than 160 House Democrats now support impeachment proceedings

—Trump to release full transcript of Ukraine call

—'No one is above the law.' Nancy Pelosi announces formal impeachment inquiry

—Biden backs Trump impeachment inquiry if he obstructs Congress

Get up to speed on your morning commute with Fortune’s CEO Daily newsletter.