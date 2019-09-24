Trump to Release Full Transcript of Ukraine Call Tomorrow

President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he has authorized the release of his phone call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Trump said on Twitter the "fully declassified and unredacted transcript" of the call will be released on Wednesday.

"You will see it was a very friendly and totally appropriate call," Trump continued. "No pressure and, unlike Joe Biden and his son, NO quid pro quo! This is nothing more than a continuation of the Greatest and most Destructive Witch Hunt of all time!"