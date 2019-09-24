Skip to Content

Trump to Release Full Transcript of Ukraine Call Tomorrow

President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he has authorized the release of his phone call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Trump said on Twitter the "fully declassified and unredacted transcript" of the call will be released on Wednesday.

"You will see it was a very friendly and totally appropriate call," Trump continued. "No pressure and, unlike Joe Biden and his son, NO quid pro quo! This is nothing more than a continuation of the Greatest and most Destructive Witch Hunt of all time!"

More than 160 House Democrats now support initiating impeachment proceedings against Trump.

The calls come as Democrats have questioned whether Trump improperly used his office to pressure the Ukrainian president to investigate political rival Joe Biden's family. The administration is withholding a whistleblower complaint at least partly related to that matter from Congress.

With The Associated Press

