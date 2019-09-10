Sean Parker Invests in the Peter Jackson VFX Studio Behind ‘Avatar’ and ‘Lord of the Rings’

Napster co-founder and former Facebook president Sean Parker has invested in film director Peter Jackson's visual effects studio, Weta Digital, the company announced Tuesday.

Weta Digital, based in Wellington, New Zealand, has contributed work on a number of blockbuster films since its founding in 1993. The studio has won a total of six Academy Awards for Best Visual Effects for its work on the Lord of the Rings trilogy, Avatar, King Kong, and 2016's live-action Jungle Book remake.

Parker's total investment in Weta was not disclosed, but the company described it as "significant."

“I’ve long admired Peter Jackson’s and Fran Walsh’s work, and the ground-breaking VFX and animation that Weta Digital has created over the last two decades," Parker said in a statement. "I look forward to helping grow Weta Digital and I’m excited to partner with Peter, the leadership of Weta, and its incredibly talented team.”

“Sean Parker brings an invaluable expertise that will fortify Weta Digital from a technological perspective, while also focusing on its growth as an industry leader,” Jackson added. “As I have gotten to know him, I have been extremely impressed with his curiosity, intelligence and passion.”

Recent Weta projects include Alita: Battle Angel, Avengers: Endgame, and Game of Thrones. Its upcoming 2019 projects are Ad Astra, Lady and the Tramp, and Gemini Man. It is currently led by visual effects artists and company director Joe Letteri.

More must-read stories from Fortune:

—Apple TV+ is coming Nov. 1—here's how much it will cost

—Recap: Succession season two episode five

—Inside Succession with executive producer Adam McKay and actor Kieran Culkin

—As It: Chapter Two hits theaters, why are blockbusters getting so long?

—Here's when your favorite shows return to TV this fall

Follow Fortune on Flipboard to stay up-to-date on the latest news and analysis.



