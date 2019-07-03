This is the web version of Data Sheet, Fortune’s daily newsletter on the top tech news. To get it delivered daily to your in-box, sign up here.

Clay Chandler here, filling in for Adam. I'm on leave in Montana this week and following China tech developments from afar.

President Trump stunned observers on both sides of the Pacific last Saturday with an announcement that he is willing to scale back restrictions barring Huawei Technologies from buying high-tech equipment from U.S. firms.

The unexpected reprieve for the Chinese telecommunications giant, which Trump officials had previously vilified as an appendage of the Communist Party, followed a high-profile meeting between Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping at the Group of 20 summit in Osaka, Japan. The concession helped bring Chinese trade negotiators back to the bargaining table—and set off a furious political fracas in Washington.

American technology companies, who lobbied aggressively against Trump's May 15 decision to place Huawei on a national security blacklist, have hailed Trump's about-face as pragmatic. But the move infuriated congressional China hawks, including many senior Republicans, who have lambasted the president for conflating trade and national security.

Days after the two leaders' meeting, it remains unclear what, exactly, Xi was promised. In Osaka, Trump said “U.S. companies can sell their equipment to Huawei" but also sought to allay security concerns. "We're talking about equipment where there’s no great national security problem with it," he said. In a television appearance Sunday, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow stressed that the U.S. had not removed Huawei from the national security blacklist. "This is not a general amnesty," he declared.

In China, such fine distinctions seem lost in translation. Behind the Great Firewall, Trump's peace offering has been widely dismissed as empty rhetoric. In an interview with the Financial Times, Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei—who only weeks ago acknowledged that being placed on the U.S. blacklist would whack $30 billion off Huawei's bottom line—scoffed at Trump's overture saying it would not have "much impact" on his business. In recent days, there have been a flurry of reports in both the Chinese and Western press suggesting Trump's zig-zagging on Huawei has mainly succeeded in galvanizing China to seek to eliminate its dependence on U.S. technology.

Beijing-based venture capitalist Ben Harburg, in an interview with CNBC on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum's confab in Dalian, argued that by creating a "moment of complete desperation" in which Huawei and other Chinese firms had no alternative to U.S. semiconductors, the United States only frightened China into boosting its own semiconductor industry. Boston Consulting Company chairman Hans-Paul Burkner warns that, resumption of trade talks notwithstanding, the U.S. and China remain locked in competition for technological dominance: “There is still a possibility that we will really have two technology worlds: a Chinese one and a U.S. one."

Data Sheet will take a break tomorrow and Friday for the U.S. Independence Day holiday.