South Korean electronics giant Samsung announced its next Samsung Unpacked event on Monday. The gathering, which will take place on August 7 in New York City, will likely reveal details surrounding Samsung's Galaxy Note 10 device.

Samsung fans will spot a stylus in the event invite's art. The stylus, also known as Samsung's S-pen, signifies the company's plans to introduce a new Note device, as it does nearly every summer. Like last year, the event will take place in Brooklyn's Barclays Center.

Samsung's Galaxy Note 10 is expected to build on what the company introduced last year. The Note 9 introduced a 6.4-inch, $1,000 device with a huge 4,000 mAh battery and up to 512GB of storage. The Note 10 is rumored to offer an all-screen design, without borders at the top and bottom. To achieve this, it's possible the Note 10 will adopt a hole-punch design to make room for the selfie camera (similar to Samsung's Galaxy S10). The Note is also expected to receive and updated processor, a bigger battery, and added support for reverse wireless charging—letting the user's phone charge another device using inductive charging—a feature currently offered on the Galaxy S10.

We may also see a 5G option of the Galaxy Note 10, if Verizon CEO and chairman Hans Vestberg is to be believed. On the company's Q1 earnings call, the chairman noted Samsung's 2019 devices would receive the improved wireless spec.

It's been a turbulent 2019 for Samsung. The company botched the launch of their last handset, the Galaxy Fold. Initially, reviews of the device were glowing. Many were impressed by a touchscreen smartphone that can open like a book to reveal an even larger touchscreen. As reviewers spent more time with the device, however, it appeared the phone was easy to ruin. Peeling back a protective layer of film that looked removable but wasn't would break the device. According to one reviewer, YouTube's Marques Brownlee, the phone's packaging made no mention of the essential—but also removable—layer.

On Monday, Samsung CEO DJ Koh admitted the launch of their Galaxy Fold device was a misstep for the company. "It was embarassing," Koh said in a meeting in Seoul, according to The Independent. "I pushed it through before it was ready." Koh claimed the company was in the process of recovery, continuing to test a wide array of phone types.

While the Note isn't expected to introduce any Fold-level problems, fans of the Galaxy Note have had their share of past issues as well. Instead of broken screens, some Note 7 and Note 9 users have had to deal with their device catching fire. For the Note 10, a phone that doesn't instantly break or catch fire may be enough of an upgrade.

Samsung's Galaxy Note 10 event will take at 4 p.m. ET on August 7.

