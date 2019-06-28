NEWSWORTHY

Nothing to see here. Top politicians who like to post offensive tweets long have evaded Twitter’s suspension guidelines due to the “public interest.” Now Twitter is taking a half-step to punish even such famous tweeters as President Trump. The service will start pasting a label over the posts warning of possibly abusive content that has not been taken down due to the public interest. Readers will have to click through the label to see what’s so upsetting.

Look me in the eye. Much news on the facial recognition beat. Somerville, Mass., became the second city in the United States to ban police use of the technology, following the vision of San Francisco. An investigation by web site Jezebel found that Amazon’s Rekognition program isn’t good at identifying transgender and nonbinary people. And the largest manufacturer of body cameras for police, Axon, said it would not add facial recognition capabilities to its products. But who needs facial recognition anyways? The U.S. military has developed a laser-based system dubbed Jetson that can identify individuals based on their heartbeat from a distance of 200 meters.

Scourge of the spreadsheet jockeys. Security researchers at Mimecast found a serious vulnerability in Microsoft Excel that could allow hackers to take over computers and launch malware. Microsoft has yet to issue a fix for the flaw in Excel’s Power Query tool, but announced a workaround to tighten security.

Fighting the last war. The so-called crypto wars over whether the government should ban encryption technology that can’t be cracked by law enforcers have raged on and off in Washington, D.C., now for several decades. According to Politico, the Trump Administration is considering reviving the effort to ban unbreakable computer codes. Let the battle commence! While we’re discussing the crossover of national security and tech, the Wall Street Journal has a somewhat hyperbolic story behind the recent Trump decision to ban Advanced Micro Devices from sharing chip technology with a Chinese firm.

FOR YOUR WEEKEND READING PLEASURE

A few longer reads that I came across this week that may be appealing for your weekend reading pleasure:

How One Nonprofit Is Using Venture-Capital Tactics to Help Save Africa’s Last 20,000 Wild Lions (WSJ Magazine)

In an era of Instagram-length attention spans, wildlife conservation philanthropies are trying new tactics to bring urgent attention to threatened species. Actress Michelle Rodriguez, model Jordan Barrett and photographer Gray Sorrenti band together to pitch in.

The Hidden Cost of GoFundMe Health Care (The New Yorker)

GoFundMe has acquired a wishing-well mystique. The sorts of help that people seek, meanwhile, trace the profile of American need. A third of the money raised on GoFundMe in 2017 was for medical expenses.

Can Democrats Win Back the Internet in the Age of Trump? (Vanity Fair)

As the curtain rises on the 2020 election, Democrats are still clinging to the quaint notion that political discourse on the internet will fix itself, that facts and reason will somehow overcome the baser human instincts that gave rise to Trump. A group of rebellious tech start-ups is trying to change that—by fighting back against Trump on his terms. Can it work?

A dirty, rotten, double crossing (true) story of what happened to the Italian American mob (GQ)

In the crucible of modernity that was 20th-century America, no one commanded more attention from writers, filmmakers and law makers than the Sicilian mafia. Sure, crimes change – rackets, extortion and hit men fell from the headlines, replaced by hackers, dark web drug runners and data fraud – but the goodfellas stuck around.

FOOD FOR THOUGHT

Perhaps the greatest ever invention for keeping organized, Evernote was a godsend when it debuted about 10 years ago. The ability to create a database of notes online and on your computer, later on your smartphone, too, was insanely useful. I still rely on Evernote for all kinds of tasks, including curating the Data Sheet. But the past few years have not been kind to Evernote the company, as former Fortune colleague, now New York Times reporter Erin Griffith recounts in this colorful tale of the startup’s travails. CEO Ian Small is the fourth leader in the company’s short history, she notes.

In a season of multibillion-dollar I.P.O.s for Slack, Pinterest, Zoom, Uber, Lyft and others, Evernote is nowhere close. While younger start-ups are minting hundreds of millionaires and creating a new generation of semiretired tech millennials, Evernote is in the midst of a difficult turnaround led by Mr. Small, an unassuming, under-the-radar entrepreneur who took over in October. In Silicon Valley, the idea that most start-ups won’t make it to a splashy public offering or acquisition is not just understood, but embraced. “Fail fast, fail often” is one of the region’s earliest and best-recognized catchphrases. The implication is that people and companies that don’t find success can transition, efficiently and without stigma, to more promising ventures. But Evernote’s struggles illustrate a harsher truth: For many start-ups of a certain size, failure rarely happens abruptly.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

BEFORE YOU GO

Even in this age of excessive TV, with more than 500 shows in production, it’s getting hard to kill a show that producers still want to produce. In the latest case, Netflix cancelled its fantastic reboot of the Norman Lear comedy One Day at a Time, but CBS-owned basic cable network Pop TV has decided to pick up the show for a fourth season. Catch up with the first three seasons on Netflix. You won’t be disappointed.

