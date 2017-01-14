The Debate Continues Over Apple’s Golden Age

Apple this week was celebrating a major anniversary and nearing a huge revenue milestone. But along the way, a prominent investor was questioning whether its best days were in the past.

Apple this week celebrated the 10th anniversary of its iPhone unveiling in Jan. 2007. The company was also said to be nearing $1 trillion in cumulative revenue on just iOS-related devices over the last ten years. But all of that couldn't silence detractors who think Apple can't quite innovate the way it once did. And although Apple has been successful over the last decade, they say that doesn't mean better days are ahead.

This is Fortune’s weekly roundup of the biggest Apple news this week. To see last week’s roundup, click here .

But there was more to Apple's ( aapl ) past week than a debate over its Golden Age. Questions surfaced over what the next iPhone might look like and whether Apple has some new products planned.

Get Data Sheet , Fortune ’s technology newsletter

In this week's Apple news roundup, we'll look at all that and more.

For more about Tim Cook, watch:

One more thing... Interested in seeing what it was like to watch Steve Jobs unveil the first iPhone ? Watch it here .