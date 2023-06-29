PwC’s Tim Ryan ‘kick-starts’ his day with 75 push-ups, 600 sit-ups, and running 3 miles in under 22 minutes

In our CEO wellness series, we ask executives about their day-to-day habits to gain insight into the tactics they use to minimize stress and maintain their well-being.

Tim Ryan is PwC’s U.S. chair and senior partner. He has 35 years of diversified experience serving clients across the globe.

Coffee or tea? And what do you put in it?

Tea and 2% milk.

What is your go-to breakfast?

Tea and a piece of coffee cake.

Tell us about your workout routine.

Four days a week I run three miles under 22 minutes, do 75 push-ups and 600 sit-ups. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays I go for longer, slower jogs with my 16-year-old dog, Ariel—I like to say that we’re slowing down together.

How many hours do you sleep on a typical night?

More is always better. Let’s just say this is an area for improvement.

How do you de-stress?

Exercising kick-starts my days and helps me get in the right mindset. I also enjoy walking my dog—it’s one of my favorite things to do.

According to your phone, what’s your daily average screen time from last week?

I travel frequently, so my phone is my primary device for working and keeping in touch with my family. Last week I averaged about seven hours a day.

What app do you use the most?

Video conference apps and texting.

When’s the last time you took a day off? What did you do?

Three weeks ago I went to a Bruce Springsteen concert in Barcelona. Bruce is one of my favorite artists—I love his music and the stories in his songs.

What’s one thing your company is doing to prioritize employee wellness?

Everyone needs downtime, and I believe it’s important for leaders to set that tone at the top. One reason PwC’s people strategy, My+, is so important to me is because it really focuses on protecting time off to support our peoples’ well-being. A couple ways we are doing this is we have two firm-wide shutdowns a year and we use our digital assistant, Astro, to book vacations. I personally block a week off each quarter and I make sure to encourage others to take time off to recharge.

What’s your favorite treat?

Powdered donuts.

What’s your favorite wellness product?

My sneakers.

Show us a photo of your happy place.