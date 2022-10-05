Lululemon is unleashing a Peloton competitor and wants to replace your gym

Look out, Peloton, there’s a new hybrid fitness model in town. On Oct. 5, Lululemon, the popular athleisure company, launched Lululemon Studio—a new fitness platform that will be available through the Lululemon Studio Mirror, Lululemon Studio app, and in-person classes.

Workouts will come from any one of eight Lululemon Studio partners: AARMY, AKT, Y7 Studio, Dogpound, Forward Space, Rumble, Pure Barre, and YogaSix; or one of 15 Lululemon Studio trainers with a variety of expertise in boxing, dance, yoga, and more.

The new platform adds to the more than 10,000 on-demand and livestream classes currently available on Mirror, the at-home interactive workout platform Lululemon acquired in 2020. New weekly classes from partners will be available to stream weekly through the Lululemon Studio Mirror, and members will have access to discounted classes in person at the partners’ physical locations.

“Mirror has always been one of the most flexible platforms that can adapt to changing fitness trends. With Lululemon Studio, we’re expanding our offering to solve for our guests’ needs, extending our relationships with new studio partners and our ambassadors to add hundreds of hours of content in one place, while providing access to in-person studio classes for the ultimate hybrid experience,” Michael Aragon, CEO of Lululemon Digital Fitness, said in a press release. “We see Lululemon Studio as being the daily go-to destination for experiencing the most dynamic content from the industry’s top trainers and studios, covering a range of fitness genres for all levels.”

In addition to Lululemon Studio, the company is also launching the new Lululemon Membership program. The Lululemon Essential Membership is free and includes shopping perks, community experiences, and access to select Lululemon Studio classes for free. Members also receive early access to product drops, receipt-free returns, and more.

The Lululemon Studio Membership is $39 per month, includes all the Lululemon Essential Membership benefits, as well as unlimited access to content from Lululemon Studio and its partners; 10% off Lululemon purchases; and special discounts to attend in-person classes at Lululemon Studio partner locations. It also requires the Lululemon Studio Mirror, which is currently available for a discounted promotional rate of $795 and free delivery.

Unlike other at-home workout equipment such as any of Peloton’s offerings or the Hydrow rower, the Lululemon Studio Mirror requires hardly any floor space as it’s able to be mounted directly on the wall; features a concealed outlet; as well as advanced camera technology that offers real-time feedback from instructors.

“Our guests’ fitness needs have evolved, and Lululemon Studio is solving for them by providing members with access to fitness content from our world-class trainers and studio partners at home, on the go, and live in studios around North America,” Lululemon chief brand officer Nikki Neuburger said in a release. “Lululemon Studio unlocks the versatility our community has told us they are looking for now. No longer will you have to choose between going to your favorite studio or streaming a class at home—you can have both.”