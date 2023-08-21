Good morning, Peter Vanham here in Geneva, filling in for Alan.

The Wall Street Journal raised an interesting question this weekend, examining the rise of so-called “anti-ESG funds:” What’s the point?

Anti-ESG funds typically exclude companies that consider “environmental, social and governance” (ESG) risks, and often attract investors based on their political preferences. The anti-ESG category includes funds such as “God Bless America ETF” (YALL), “Point Bridge America First ETF” (MAGA), and the U.S. Energy ETF of Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy’s Strive (DRLL).

That political appeal works, although the anti-ESG category remains a David to the ESG’s Goliath: By mid-2023, anti-ESG funds had about $2.42 billion in assets under management, Morningstar reported, 100 times smaller than funds that did integrate ESG factors ($313.4 billion). After reaching a peak in inflows in Q3 2022, Morningstar said, anti-ESG funds such as Ramaswamy’s “quickly lost steam.”

Why are anti-ESG funds failing to break through, even as Ramaswamy is quickly rising in the Republican polls on the back of his anti-ESG stance? There are a few possible explanations.

Some anti-ESG stock picking may be simply too restrictive, limiting the investable spectrum and increasing its risk. It leads to funds with over-exposure to tobacco or defense or companies that explicitly endorse one-sided political views.

Other anti-ESG funds, such as Ramaswamy’s “Strive 500” face the opposite problem, the Wall Street Journal suggests: By having too light of an anti-ESG tilt, “investors aren’t really getting anything different”—though Strive’s new CEO, Matt Cole, contests that point of view.

Having grown up in a country (Belgium) where almost the entire economy at some point was organized along ideological lines—Catholic or socialist—I’d add a third problem with political-party inspired funds and companies: They create division in society and limit an economy from attaining its full potential.

If you’d like to read the full article in the Journal, you can do so here. If you’d like to hear Strive’s Matt Cole make his case, consider joining us at our Fortune Impact Initiative in Atlanta, on Sep. 12-13, where Cole will be a speaker.

Here’s an additional data point on ESG investing: about two-thirds of institutional investors are actively pursuing an ESG strategy or plan to do so, according to a survey of several dozen investment firms by software provider Vidrio, out this morning.

The main reasons institutional investors are integrating ESG, the survey found, are good old shareholder primacy and free market capitalism: Either their clients ask for it (28%), or it’s a matter of maintaining their current or future competitiveness (36%).

More news below.

Peter Vanham

peter.vanham@fortune.com

@petervanham

TOP NEWS

Diversity at Blackstone

Blackstone is trying to diversify its pool of analysts, a coveted role on Wall Street with a 0.3% selection rate. Over 40% of the private equity firm’s analysts are female, compared to 32.5% for junior level roles at alternative finance firms overall. “We’re able to get to any school and any student that wants to apply,” says Paige Ross, Blackstone’s global HR head. Fortune

U.S. citizens in China

Americans running prominent Chinese venture capital firms could be in trouble thanks to new investment rules from the Biden administration. Last week, the White House banned U.S. citizens from making new investments in technologies deemed critical to the Chinese military, like semiconductors, which may force some Chinese VC firms to sideline their U.S. employees. Previous rules from the Biden administration forced China’s chip companies to remove Americans from key positions. The Information

High rollers

Macau has again overtaken Las Vegas as the world’s most popular gambling destination, following the Chinese city’s post-COVID reopening. Macau generated almost $10 billion in gross gambling revenue in the first half of the year, while Nevada generated $7.5 billion. Thanks to anti-corruption campaigns in China, Macau’s casinos are now turning to the mass market, rather than the VIP high-rollers that fueled previous gambling booms. The Wall Street Journal

AROUND THE WATERCOOLER

‘Girl math,’ the TikTok trend where young women justify their spending, isn’t a lifestyle or a delusion—it’s proof that Gen Z is starting to believe ‘money isn’t real’ by Paige Hagy

Why is the stock market reeling? The Fed is now risking an unnecessary crash landing, according to a noted economist by Shawn Tully

Remote work has turned superyachts into floating offices as the wealthy spend more time on board than ever, says yacht broker: There’s a ‘real explosion’ in interest by Jane Thier

I just got $25 from Elon Musk for some reason by Kylie Robison

Commentary: The CEO of the first U.S. bank to unionize in 40 years: ‘We are living proof that the employee-versus-management dynamic doesn’t need to exist’ by Randall Leach

Commentary: U.S. chip efforts have focused on advanced semiconductors–but low-tech legacy chips could give China an unexpected edge by Rakesh Kumar

This edition of CEO Daily was curated by Nicholas Gordon.