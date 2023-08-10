It’s not just Disney+ hiking prices. Here’s how much streaming prices have gone up in the past 3.5 years

Disney surprised investors and frustrated subscribers to Disney+ on Wednesday, announcing its second price hike this year.

The increases, which are as much as 27% for an advertising-free version of Disney+, will go into effect Oct. 12. And they’re widespread, incorporating the Hulu service as well. But they’re fast becoming typical among streaming services as the companies behind them look to stem losses and finally capitalize on the audiences they’ve built over the past few years.

Here’s a look at how much prices have increased for several of the top streaming and online broadcasting sites since January 2020 (or, in cases where the service hadn’t yet launched, since its debut), ranked from biggest jumps to smallest.

YouTubeTV

YouTube’s live TV streaming service turned a lot of heads when it launched in 2017 at $35 per month, dramatically undercutting cable companies. That didn’t last. In early 2020, the price was at $50 (and went up again later that year to $65). Today it stands at $72.99 per month.

Total percentage increase: 108%

Disney+

Bob Iger wanted to make a splash when he launched Disney+ in 2019—and he succeeded in offering a rate that was half of what Netflix was charging at the time: $6.99 per month. (Members of Disney’s D23 fan club could get a three-year subscription for about $150.)

With Wednesday’s announcement, the ad-free version of the service will jump to $14 per month.

Total percentage increase: 100%

Hulu with Live TV

Hulu might be the streaming service that has evolved the most, adding a live TV service to its offerings in 2017. At the time, it charged subscribers $39.99 per month. With Wednesday’s increase, the least expensive Hulu + Live TV bundle will cost $76.99. (The tier with no ads, for video on demand, will run $89.99.)

Total percentage increase: 93%

Netflix

In 2019, the largest streaming service increased the price of its entry-level subscription from $8 to $9. That wouldn’t be the last increase. These days, the same subscription (ad-free) will cost you $15.49 per month—$23.48 if you want to share your password with one extra member.

Total percentage increase: 72%

DirecTV Stream

Formerly known as DirecTV Now and AT&T TVNow, AT&T’s streaming service has gone through many names—and prices. In 2020, subscribers paid $50 per month for 40-plus channels. Today, they’ll pay $75 for the entry-level package with over 75 channels.

Total percentage increase: 50%

Sling TV

Sling’s lower tiered “Orange” plan ran $30 per month in 2020. Adding the “Blue” plan bumped the cost to $45. Today, the Orange plan runs $40 per month and adding Blue brings the cost to $55 per month.

Total percentage increase: 50% for a single service, 22% for the bundle

Apple’s streaming service launched in 2019 with a cost of $4.99 per month, a rate that it held steady until last year, when it adjusted the cost to $6.99 per month. Since then, the company has added live sports and seen several of its shows become critical and cultural successes.

Total percentage increase: 40%

Fubo TV

This sports-focused cord cutting service costs users $55 per month in 2020. Today, you’ll pay $75.

Total percentage increase: 36%

Hulu

In 2020, Hulu was trying something different. To boost subscribers, the service slashed prices in 2019 from $8 per month to $6. Wednesday’s price increases by Disney did not impact the ad-supported plans for Disney+ or Hulu with ads, so they stay at $8.

Total percentage increase: 33%

Peacock

NBCUniversal’s Peacock launched in July 2020, at a cost of $4.99 per month for its ad-supported subscription. Earlier this year, the service hiked that price to $5.99 (with the ad-free subscription jumping $2 to $11.99.)

Total percentage increase: 20%

Paramount+

The streaming service for Paramount Global, formerly known as ViacomCBS, is one of the newest on this list, having gone live in 2021. At the time, the base tier cost $4.99 (with ads). In July, Paramount Plus increased prices by $1 per month.

Total percentage increase: 20%

Amazon Prime Video

While you can get Prime Video as a standalone (at $8.99 per month), most members take advantage of it being included in their larger Prime membership. That, of course, comes with a host of other benefits, ranging from expedited shipping to free cloud storage. So while the price has increased from $119 in 2020 to $139 today, it’s not an apples to apples comparison.

Total percentage increase: 17%

Max

When it launched as HBO Max in May 2020, the streaming service charged members $15 a month for ad-free viewing. It was considered pricey at the time, but of all the services, it has had the smallest increase in the years since. An ad-free subscription today runs $15.99.

Total percentage increase: 7%