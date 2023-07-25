Snoop Dogg launches a line of ice cream—and you can only get it in Walmart

It’s getting chilly in the Dogg house.

Snoop Dogg is expanding his growing food empire to include ice cream, with a new line called Dr. Bombay Ice Cream, which will be sold exclusively in 3,500 Walmart stores around the country.

The rapper-actor-crypto enthusiast–metaverse advocate-author-record label owner and more is working with Happi Co., makers of the Happi Foodi brand of frozen foods, to create the line, which went on sale Monday at the retailer.

The ice cream (which does not contain any cannabis) will initially be sold in seven flavors—Bonus Track Brownie, Cocoa Cream Cookie Dream, Iced Out Orange Cream, Rollin’ in the Dough, S’more Vibes, Syrupy Waffle Sundaze, and Tropical Sherbet Swizzle.

The company’s name—Dr. Bombay—comes from Snoop’s Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT.

“Ice cream is more than just a snack to me; it’s a way to chill, relax, and get happy,” Snoop (real name Calvin Broadus) said in a statement. “That’s exactly what I want Dr. Bombay Ice Cream to do—bring a smile to your face and ease your mind.”

Snoop has had an interest in the food market for a number of years, one that has only grown since he struck up a close friendship with Martha Stewart. The two hosted an Emmy-award nominated cooking/dinner party program on VH1, which ran for three seasons starting in 2016. The two first met in 2008 when Snoop joined Stewart on her cooking show, The Martha Stewart Show, to make mashed potatoes. He returned the next year to make brownies.

Dr. Bombay Ice Cream is the latest in a growing number of food products the performer has launched since then. Last August, Snoop rolled out Snoop Loopz, a gluten-free breakfast cereal that promised “more corn, more flavor and more marshmallows.” The cereal was eventually rebranded “Snoop Cereal” and is now sold at Walmart and Target.

In March of this year, he announced plans to launch INDOxyz, a new coffee brand. He has also worked with 19 Crimes wines for several years, introducing both a red blend, a rose and a sparkling wine. He authored “From Crook to Cook: Platinum Recipes from Tha Boss Dogg’s Kitchen,” a 2018 cookbook that’s still the top seller on Amazon’s Soul Food Cooking, Food and Wine category.