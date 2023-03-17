Snoop Dogg is adding yet another business venture to his growing list, announcing plans to launch INDOxyz, a new coffee brand that’s hoping to target entrepreneurs and innovators. The line will feature both a cold brew (which will sell for $6) and whole beans ($18) and will initially sell in California. A Las Vegas rollout will follow, then the brand plans to go nationwide.

The singer-actor-crypto enthusiast–metaverse advocate-author-record label owner-(ok, look, we could go on for quite some time with this list) met his partner, Indonesian entrepreneur Michael Riady, during the pandemic and the two began looking to create a brand together. The beans will be sourced from Indonesia and shipped to Los Angeles.

“My relationship with coffee goes way back,” said Snoop (real name Calvin Broadus) in a statement. “The many long nights in the studio making hit after hit, coffee provided the fuel which kept us going.”

The company says it has distribution deals set with Amazon, Safeway, Albertsons, BevMo and Resorts World Casinos in Las Vegas.

Beyond coffee, Snoop has also launched his own breakfast cereal, dubbed Snoop Loopz, in the past. (That venture eventually teamed with Post for a series of cereals). He has also worked with 19 Crimes wines for several years, introducing both a red blend and a rose. He also authored “From Crook to Cook: Platinum Recipes from Tha Boss Dogg’s Kitchen,” a 2018 cookbook that’s still the top seller on Amazon’s Soul Food Cooking, Food and Wine category. And, of course, he has hosted an Emmy-award nominated cooking/dinner party program on VH1 with his good friend Martha Stewart.