– Changing the world. Which companies are changing the world? For the ninth year, Fortune is trying to answer that question—and we’d like your help.

The annual Change the World list highlights companies that are doing well by doing good. That’s to say, the list acknowledges ways that for-profit businesses are impacting society for the better.

Some examples include CEO Karen Lynch’s CVS Health, which last year made the list for an initiative to reduce suicide attempts among Aetna members; the fintech startup Nubank, cofounded by Cristina Junqueira, for serving the unbanked population in Latin America; and beauty retailer the Body Shop for eliminating previous work requirements, drug screenings, and background checks to hire people who would otherwise often be excluded from work.

In short, these companies use the creative tools of business to help the planet and tackle society’s unmet needs—and they earn a profit while doing so.

Fortune is accepting nominations for this year’s Change the World list via this Google form. Companies with more than $1 billion in annual revenue will be prioritized; other factors considered include a measurable social impact, an initiative’s impact on that company’s own business, and the degree of innovation.

Submit your nominations via Google form by July 31 and email changetheworld@fortune.com with any questions.

And, in case you missed it, this is our second call for nominations this month. Last week, we asked for your nominations for Fortune’s Most Powerful Women list, also due July 31. See the details of that callout here—and as a reminder, you can send those to mpw2023@fortune.com.

- Came to play. In her first term on the Supreme Court, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson wrote three solo dissents. That's a faster emergence as a distinctive voice on the court than many of her peers had—including Chief Justice John Roberts, who waited 16 years to write his first solo dissent. New York Times

- Soccer sendoff. Ahead of the Women's World Cup later this month, soccer star Megan Rapinoe announced that the tournament will be her last. She plans to retire at the end of the year, after one last World Cup and a final season for her professional team. Associated Press

- Industry hazard. Real estate is an industry dominated by women, and agents can sometimes be left in vulnerable positions. Real estate agents say they've experienced sexual harassment and assault while alone with clients in empty homes. New York Times

- Long-awaited legislation. Sens. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) and Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.) are planning to reintroduce their legislation governing the crypto industry. In the aftermath of FTX's collapse, the senators aim to increase consumer protections and clarify which government agencies have oversight of the industry. Fortune

- Messy magazine. A magazine called Women of the City claimed to promote women's entrepreneurship and female founders. But the publication allegedly has deep ties to a church accused of being a cult and took money from people it promised—and then failed—to feature. The organization denied the allegations. Forbes

- Perfect timing? Less than one-fifth of large U.S. school districts offer teachers paid parental leave, forcing parents in the field to take unpaid leave, save up sick leave, hope coworkers share their sick leave, pay for their own substitute teacher, or try to time childbirth for summer break. Now, some states are enacting leave that better accommodates teachers. NPR

- Historic gains. Black unemployment fell to its lowest level ever in April, and the share of prime working-age Black women who are employed was higher than any other group of women as of early July. Such progress is due to a remarkably strong labor market that’s bred more opportunities for career changes, but a recession risks reversing the trends since Black workers tend to be among those first laid off in a downturn. Washington Post

"I never expected to find myself on the country charts, but I’m honored to be there."

—Tracy Chapman, who is now the first Black woman solo writer to have a song reach No. 1 on the Billboard country charts after Luke Combs covered "Fast Car"