How to nominate an executive for the 2023 Fortune Most Powerful Women list

– Call for nominations. Happy summer! That means one thing for us at Fortune: We’re getting ready to bring you the 2023 edition of the Fortune Most Powerful Women list this fall.

The annual ranking of the most powerful women in business—CEOs, executives, founders—will be published just a few months from now. As we consider the past year in business—and it’s been an eventful one—we want to know: Who are the candidates we should have on our radar?

For an idea of the kinds of execs who generally make this list, check out last year’s ranking. The No. 1 spot went to Karen Lynch, who oversees the $322-billion-in-revenue CVS Health. Other listees include Fortune 500 and Global 500 CEOs as well as influential executives at companies that shape society and culture like Alphabet and Netflix.

Whether you’ve followed the comings and goings of this list closely for the past 26 (!) years or are learning of it for the first time now, we’d love your nominations. This is a global list, and we’re especially interested in learning about new business leaders outside the U.S.

To that end, we’ll be accepting nominations for this year’s ranking from now until July 31. Please email the following information to MPW2023@fortune.com.

The executive’s title, to whom she reports, her responsibilities, and how many employees she oversees

What country she’s based in

The candidate’s bio, including corporate boards or boards of other influential organizations

Specific accomplishments from the past year

The company’s annual revenue and profit

If the candidate is the head of a division, the division’s annual revenue and income

A description of how the candidate has, in a professional context, used her power to advance the interests of employees, the community, or society at large. (Examples might include: creating a program or business unit that serves a disadvantaged population, measurably reducing the company’s carbon footprint, or creating new hiring pipelines that have resulted in a more diverse workforce.)

Please send the above in no more than 750 words—again, that’s by July 31 to MPW2023@fortune.com.

- Take it to the limit. Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino weighed in on the platform's "rate limit exceeded" meltdown that showed error messages to users who surpassed a newly-enacted viewing limit. "You need to make big moves to keep strengthening the platform," she said. Fortune

- Tuning in. Andi Owen, the CEO of the furniture company MillerKnoll, gave an interview that addressed a viral town hall video in which she told employees to "leave pity city" and stop complaining about their bonuses. The CEO says she "could have been more in tune" with her audience. Fast Company

- Alarming exodus. In the last month, six Black women in Hollywood studio leadership roles have exited their organizations. Several of those execs held roles overseeing diversity and inclusion. Exhaustion and lack of resources for their work have factored into the mass exodus. Variety

- Election spoiler. Xóchitl Gálvez, a businesswoman, activist, and senator who was born into poverty, is poised to spoil Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s carefully-laid plans to keep his left-wing Morena party in power in next year’s presidential elections. Gálvez’s indigenous roots and humble origins appeal to Mexico's rural poor and separate her from other opposition politicians. Financial Times

MOVERS AND SHAKERS: Susan Fowler Rigetti, known for whistle-blowing at Uber, is joining Slate as editor of Future Tense. Amanda Rajkumar is exiting as Adidas's global head of human resources; she was the athletic brand's only female board member.

- Back to work. More than 3 in 4 U.S. women ages 25 to 54 are working or looking for work, the largest share on record. After leaving the workforce during COVID, women have stormed back, aided by the stacked résumés they’d established before the pandemic. “This generation of women didn't just have a foot in the door. They had their whole body through,” says economist Betsey Stevenson. NPR

- Record holder. Taylor Swift’s Eras tour is set to become the highest-grossing tour ever as it regularly brings in $13 million in ticket sales per show. The nightly sum, which doesn’t include merchandise sales, puts Swift on pace to gross more than $1 billion, a milestone no artist has ever reached. Bloomberg

- Pay day. Liz Truss, the U.K.’s shortest-serving prime minister, earned the equivalent of $101,600 from a Taiwanese think tank for a four-hour engagement in Taiwan earlier this year. In May, Truss delivered a speech in Taipei that blasted China and accused Europe of failing to support Taiwan. The visit drew criticism from Truss’s own Conservative Party. Bloomberg

- Tiny homes, big goal. Since 2017, Pallet has built tiny homes for unhoused populations in more than 100 U.S. communities. Now the Everett, Wash.-based startup is planning its first international project in Canada. Founder and CEO Amy King says her goal is to end homelessness: “If I could put myself out of a job, that would be amazing.” Fortune

