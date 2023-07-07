Getting married isn’t cheap and thanks to spiraling inflation, American couples are spending more than ever on their big day. The problem isn’t unique to the U.S., with wedding costs surging all over the world—and in one market, McDonald’s is stepping in to help.

The fast food giant’s Indonesian arm is offering a new “Wedding Mekdi” package to couples getting hitched in Jakarta, the country’s capital.

For around $230, McDonald’s is offering newlyweds various catering options, including 100 chicken sandwiches and 100 servings of four chicken McNuggets.

For a wedding with 100 attendees, the package works out at just over $2 a head—or around 97% less than the average couple marrying in America paid for catering last year.

Representatives for McDonald’s Indonesia did not respond to Fortune’s request for comment.

However, Rizki Haryadi, a spokesperson for the company, told news outlet The Sun U.S. that McDonald’s was offering newlyweds plenty of service options for after their ceremony, including food stalls. He clarified, though, that the deal does not include exchanging vows in one of the company’s restaurants.

“The wedding package is not for holding a wedding at a McD store, but only for food,” he said, noting that there was “a minimum purchase of 200 products.”

McWedding packages

For those interested in tying the knot beneath the golden arches, McDonald’s has long been offering wedding ceremonies and parties in Hong Kong. The so-called McWedding packages, which reportedly cost around $380, are customizable but can include Chinese or Western decorations, balloons, and an Apple Pie display in lieu of a cake.

McDonald’s isn’t the only big name in the fast food space to have forayed into the wedding industry.

Taco Bell fans can get married at the company’s flagship store in Las Vegas, which includes a ceremony in its “chapel with a twist,” custom wedding merchandise, a Cinnabon cake and a Taco Bell sauce packet bouquet. Couples can book a $777 Taco Bell wedding just four hours before their ceremony, as long as they abide by Taco Bell’s wedding dress code: “no shirt, no shoes, no marriage.”

In 2020, an Australian couple had a KFC-themed wedding reception after winning a competition held by the company. The prize wedding package included a KFC photo booth, a wedding cake and buckets of the firm’s trademark fried chicken.