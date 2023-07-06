Earth hits record heat 3rd day in a row—and it could create $1 billion in healthcare-related costs in the U.S. this summer

It has never been hotter, planet-wide, than it was on Monday—except for Tuesday … and then Wednesday.

The average global temperature hit a record high for the third day in a row on July 5, tying Tuesday’s average of 17.18 Celsius (62.9 degrees Fahrenheit), according to the University of Maine’s Climate Reanalyzer. While an average of 63 degrees might sound nice, keep in mind, it incorporates readings from the North and South pole as well.

The extreme heat is not only impacting power companies, some of which are struggling to keep up with demand, it could have a devastating effect on the healthcare system

A report from the Center for American Progress estimates the cost of the extreme heat that seems to be becoming the norm for each summer works out to an average of an extra $1 billion in healthcare-related costs in the United States each summer.

That’s in part due to additional emergency room visits and hospital admissions for heat-related and heat-adjacent maladies.

“Hot summer days have always posed a risk of health complications, but climate change is causing an increase in prolonged periods of extreme heat,” the group wrote. “With this has come a rise in incidences of heat-related illness, as more Americans experience health complications and need to seek medical care.”

While the recent record high averages are not official, they do underscore the recent spikes that have been more widespread of late. One week ago, Texas was hotter than 99% of the rest of the planet. On Wednesday, however, record highs were reported from Quebec to Peru.

In Beijing, the temperature exceeded 95 degrees for nine consecutive days through last week. And yesterday, it topped 106 degrees, resulting in an order for all outdoor work to stop.

At the world’s hottest spots, meanwhile, including areas of Algeria and Iran, nine cities saw their thermometers top 120 degrees Fahrenheit.