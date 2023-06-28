It could be hotter in Texas today than 99% of the rest of the world

It’s a good day to stay indoors if you’re in Texas today. The heat index in Dallas, the measurement of what it feels like with air temperatures and humidity, could hit 115 degrees, say local forecasters.

Those extreme temperatures could make Texas one of the hottest places on earth, according to Ben Noll, a meteorologist and climate scientist based in New Zealand.

“Next Wednesday, large parts of Texas will be hotter than 99% of the planet during the peak of the heatwave. … Only the Sahara Desert & Persian Gulf area will be as hot or hotter than the Lone Star State,” he Tweeted last week.

The extended heat wave has put pressure on the state’s electrical grid as residents try to stay comfortable. And that’s not the only system that’s likely to face a real test this summer.

A report issued last month by the North American Energy Reliability Corporation (NERC) warned of potential problems, saying “While the increased deployments of wind, solar, and batteries positively impact resource adequacy for normal summer peak demand, two-thirds of North America is at risk of energy shortfalls this summer during periods of extreme demand.”

A map provided by the nonprofit shows essentially the entire area west of the Mississippi River at risk. Officials, though, say they believe the nation’s grid is sufficient to meet normal demand. The risk comes with extreme heat, like that affecting Texas right now.

The heat wave hitting the state is being caused by a heat dome, an atmospheric condition that traps hot ocean air over an area. While Wednesday will be a brutal day in Dallas, it’s not expected to hit an all-time record. That happened in 1980, when the temperature hit 112 degrees.