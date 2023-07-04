Throw a burger on the grill and find a good spot to watch the fireworks. It’s Independence Day—and the holiday in 2023 has been a travel bonanza for many Americans.

Airports and roads have been clogged the last few days as people use the long weekend (and perhaps a little vacation time) to get away. But now that July 4 is finally here, it’s more about relaxing with friends and family, lounging at the pool or lake and hoping the weather cooperates for a big show this evening.

Yes, Memorial Day is the unofficial start to summer, but the Fourth of July is the holiday that most epitomizes the season. if you’ve got business to conduct or food and drink to restock, it’s not a day without hurdles.

Here’s a look at what stores and services are open as you prep the fireworks in 2023.

Are banks open on July 4?

Nope. Independence Day, of course, is a federal holiday, meaning banks will be shut down. As always, online transactions and ATM machines will be available, though no deposits will be credited to your account until at least tomorrow.

Will there be any mail delivery on July 4?

Don’t expect any mail or packages on Independence Day. The U.S. Postal Service does not operate on July 4 and UPS and FedEx generally suspends deliveries that day as well. Some FedEx Office Print & Ship Centers will be open, but be sure to call before you head there.

Is the stock market open on July 4?

The New York Stock Exchange, Nasdaq and bond markets are all closed. They’ll reopen Wednesday the 5th.

Which department stores are closed for Independence Day?

July 4 has become a big sale day as retailers look to clear out inventory and get ahead of Prime Day and big sales by Target and Walmart. (If you need some outdoor furniture or a grill, it’s a great time to grab them on clearance.) Not every major retailer takes advantage of the opportunity, though. Costco will be closed on the holiday. And many locally owned small businesses that might normally be open could choose to take the day off as well.

Which department stores are open on Independence Day?

You’ve got a wide assortment of choices.

Bass Pro Shops– Open on July 4.

Belk – Open on July 4.

Best Buy – Open July 4.

Cabella’s – Open on July 4.

CVS – Open on July 4.

Dillards – Open July 4.

Home Depot – Open on July 4.

Ikea – Open on July 4. (Limited hours)

Kohl’s – Open on July 4.

Lowe’s – Open on July 4.

Macy’s – Open July 4.

Michael’s – Open July 4.

Old Navy – Open on July 4.

Rite Aid – Open on July 4.

Target – Open July 4.

T.J. Maxx – Open July 4.

Walgreens – Open on July 4. (Some pharmacies may have reduced hours.)

Walmart – Open on July 4.

Which grocery stores are open on Independence Day?

Restocking your fridge or cooler shouldn’t be too much of an issue, even if Costco is closed. Like retailers, most grocery stores are open today.

Aldi – Open on July 4. (Limited hours.)

Food Lion – Open on July 4.

Harris Teeter – Open on July 4.

Ingles – Open on July 4.

Kroger – Open on July 4.

Publix – Open on July 4.

Safeway – Open on July 4.

ShopRite – Open on July 4.

Stop and Shop – Open on July 4.

Trader Joe’s – Open on July 4.

Wegman’s – Open on July 4.

Whole Foods – Open on July 4.

Winn-Dixie – Open on July 4.