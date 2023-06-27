Food fusion may have finally gone too far.

Pepsi has teamed with the Culinary Institute of America to “reimagine” one of the most popular condiments. The end result? Pepsi Colachup—a Pepsi-infused version of ketchup.

Grab your Tums, folks.

The reimagined ketchup, which the company calls “an unapologetically mouthwatering creation that seamlessly merges a condiment with the ultimate hot dog pairing beverage” is said to have a sweet, citrus twist to it. It will make its debut on July 4 at four MLB stadiums: Chase Field in Phoenix, Yankee Stadium in NY (if you’ve got a ticket to the Pepsi Lounge), Target Field in Minneapolis, and Comerica Park in Detroit.

“The concept is both simple and creative,” said David Kamen, director of client experience for CIA Consulting in a statement. “The distinctive flavors and vibrant citrus blend of Pepsi enhances the bright and tangy characteristics of ketchup, offsetting the smokiness of the hot dog.”

Can’t make it out to the ballgame? You could be out of luck, as the company hasn’t shared plans to introduce the new topping on a wider basis yet. (As a consolation, it will reimburse you for a 20 oz. Pepsi if you buy one with a hot dog over the July 4 weekend. See guidelines here.)

This isn’t Pepsi’s first leap into unusual food pairings. Last year, the company introduced a Pepsi-infused pepperoni for pizzas, again working with the CIA. And two years ago, it snuck its logo onto the wrapping of burgers at Burger King, McDonald’s, and Wendy’s, despite those chains all having exclusive beverage deals with Coca-Cola.