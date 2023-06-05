If you’re looking for an upbeat playlist this summer then you may be surprised to learn that Bill Gates has got you covered.

The Microsoft co-founder has released his yearly book recommendations on his blog but added this year he wanted to “mix it up” by adding not only TV recommendations but also a Spotify playlist.

In previous years Gates has recommended the likes of The Power, Why We’re Polarized and Hamnet to read over the warmer months.

For 2023, the billionaire philanthropist has suggested one fiction and one non-fiction read.

Gates—worth $128 billion according to Bloomberg’s Billionaires Index—has chosen Tomorrow, Tomorrow and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Savin as his fiction read. The story follows two friends who bond over Super Mario Bros and then begin making games together while they study at college.

The story, Gates said, reminded him of his friendship with Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen who died in 2018 after being diagnosed with Hodgkin disease.

Gates’s pick for non-fiction is Born in Blackness by Howard French, which explores Africa’s role in the creation of modernity, something largely obliterated from the history books.

A self-described “student of Africa”, Gates said he “learned a lot” from the book, adding: “I mean it as a compliment when I say that Born in Blackness left me wanting to know more.”

It also turns out that Gates is just like the rest of us—he’s partial to binging series on Netflix.

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation creator said he has made his way through all four seasons of Danish political drama Borgen, which follows the story of the country’s fictional first female prime minister named Birgitte Nyborg.

“I’m fascinated by how political coalitions come together and stay together, and I loved watching the PM, Birgitte Nyborg, figure it all out,” Gates wrote.

“She’s a principled and talented leader who’s also fallible and sometimes misguided. Borgen is entertaining above all else, but I’ve learned a ton from watching it too.”

Bill and Bono

Sharing his summer playlist Gates disclosed more personal anecdotes—from childhood memories with Allen to more recent conversations with his children.

The 67-year-old said he “can’t imagine [his] life without music” adding some of his fondest memories are of listening to Jimi Hendrix records in Allen’s basement.

He told readers that since then he has picked up inspiration from his children—named Phoebe, Jennifer and Rory—and also friends like U2 lead singer Bono.

The result is a playlist that Gates hopes is “not bad for a granddad” (he became a grandfather for the first time in March), adding that as he has got older he has “discovered the joys of listening to a great song while going for a drive.”

“Whether you’re hosting a backyard BBQ, sitting on the beach, or just driving around with the windows down, feel free to make it part of the soundtrack to your summer, too,” Gates says.

Gates’s summer soundtrack

The two-hour playlist is made up of 34 songs featuring artists from Nat King Cole to Enrique Iglesias.

The full list is: