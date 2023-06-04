Jack Dorsey endorses fellow Bitcoin advocate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. for president—and predicts he’ll win

Jack Dorsey, Twitter’s cofounder and former CEO, has endorsed Democratic presidential contender Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.

On Sunday, the influential tech billionaire tweeted a Fox News YouTube video entitled “Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. argues he can beat Trump and DeSantis in 2024” writing, “He can and will.”

Asked whether he was endorsing or predicting, he replied, “Both.”

Kennedy, a nephew of President John F. Kennedy and the son of his slain brother Robert F. Kennedy, is like Dorsey a strong believer in Bitcoin, which he recently described as an “exercise in democracy.”

Last month, Kennedy delivered a well-received keynote address at a Bitcoin conference in Miami. He called Bitcoin a “bulwark” against “government and corporate expansion and intrusion.”

“As president, I will make sure that your right to hold and use Bitcoin is inviolable,” he added.

He pledged to defend the right of self-custody of Bitcoin and other digital assets. “You should be able to own your own private keys, the same as you own the keys to your car or own your wallet…I don’t think the government has the right to demand access to your Bitcoin key or indeed any of your passwords. To say otherwise to cede essential territory to surveillance state.”

An anti-vaccine activist, Kennedy frequently and controversially attacked Anthony Fauci, former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, over the way he handled the pandemic, accusing him of orchestrating “fascism” and writing a book on the topic.

When a Twitter user commented there was “not a chance the DNC [Democratic National Committee] allows him to be nominated,” Dorsey replied, “Even more reason.” He later added that the DNC “seems more irrelevant by the day” and wrote “end of an empire,” to which Tesla CEO and current Twitter owner Elon Musk replied with two fire emoji.

Earlier on Sunday, Musk tweeted that he’ll host Kennedy in the Twitter Spaces audio platform on Monday afternoon. Dorsey replied to that by writing, “Excellent.”

The event came together quickly, with Musk asking Kennedy Friday on Twitter, “Would you like to do a Spaces discussion with me next week?” Kennedy replied in the affirmative, and Dorsey chimed in, “This would be great.”

Twitter Spaces also figured large in politics last month, when Republican Florida governor Ron DeSantis announced his presidential bid there, although technical glitches marred the event.

On Friday evening, Musk tweeted, “System is being upgraded & stress-tested in advance of @RobertKennedyJr interview on Monday.”

When a Twitter user commented that Kennedy’s shaky voice is “an issue,” Dorsey replied by calling it a “super power,” saying it sets the candidate apart.