Following the Los Angeles Lakers’ elimination in the Western Conference finals Monday, basketball legend LeBron James raised eyebrows by dropping hints that his playing days could be ending a lot sooner than anyone expected. In a postgame press conference that aired on ESPN after the Denver Nuggets swept his team out of the postseason (meaning James’ team did not win a single game in the series), James was philosophical about the retirement of fellow great Carmelo Anthony, one of his best friends, complimentary about the Nuggets’ impressive play, and then he ended on a dramatic note: “Going forward with the game of basketball, I’ve got a lot to think about.” Press conference over.

“I got a lot to think about. Just me personally going forward with the game of basketball, a lot for me to think about.”



– LeBron James ending his press conferences for the 2022-23 season. pic.twitter.com/Yr9bWqW8S7 — Andrew Jerell Jones, Luke 1:37 (IG:twdbk3) (@sluggahjells) May 23, 2023

Afterward, when approached by ESPN, James, who is widely considered second only to Michael Jordan in the pantheon of NBA greats, was more direct.

“When you say you got to think about stuff, what thread should we be pulling on that?, ESPN asked.

“If I want to continue to play,” James replied.

“As in next year?”

“Yeah.”

“You would walk away?”

“I got to think about it.”

James’ remarks may reflect his own recognition of how visibly fatigued he was at times in the playoffs, at age 38 and in his 20th NBA season playing nearly every minute for the Lakers, especially in grueling games in the mile-high climate in Colorado. He was also intimately involved in Anthony’s retirement, as he posted the video announcing it.

“I could sit here and talk for hours and hours and hours,” James said to his friend. “I’m just so proud of you, man, and so blessed that I was able to be a part of your journey,” he said, adding that it was “bittersweet” to see his “great friend” Anthony call it a day.

“You’re one of the greatest players I’ve ever seen.”



LeBron, AD, and Rui share their congratulations to @carmeloanthony. pic.twitter.com/vfiU46TkJ0 — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) May 22, 2023

Despite his comments, most expect James to return next season. He is also well known for keeping his teams guessing about his next move, as when he surprisingly moved from the Cleveland Cavaliers to the Miami Heat, then just as surprisingly moved back to Cleveland, and then on to Los Angeles.

Earlier this season, he became the league’s all-time leading scorer and has won four NBA titles with three different teams, while finishing runner-up another six times in a whopping 10 NBA Finals appearances. In these playoffs, he was additionally slowed by playing through a foot injury that he suffered in February.

He has one (very lucrative) season remaining on his Lakers contract, a $46.7 million deal that spanned 2023 and 2024, with a player option for another season that’s worth $50.4 million.