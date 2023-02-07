NBA history could be made Tuesday night, as LeBron James closes in on the all-time scoring record, set in 1984 by Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

James is just 36 points shy of breaking the record, which makes tickets to tonight’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder the hottest thing in L.A. right now. If you can’t score a seat or live outside of the area, there’s no reason to miss this triumphant event.

There is, of course, no guarantee that James will break the record Tuesday. In fact, he’s averaging 30 points a game this season, so it will be tight. But James’ determination is the stuff of legend, so missing the game is not a risk you want to take.

What time does the Lakers vs. Thunder game start?

LeBron James and the Lakers will take to the court against the Oklahoma City Thunder at 10:00 p.m. ET/ 7:00 p.m. PT.

If James does not beat Jabbar’s record tonight, the Lakers face the Milwaukee Bucks in LA on Thursday at 10:00 p.m. ET/ 7:00 p.m. PT.

Should James somehow not hit the record by the end of the game on Thursday, the Feb. 11 game against the Warriors will be broadcast on ABC at 8:30 p.m. ET.

How can I watch LeBron James break the all-time scoring record?

Bad news first: The Lakers-Thunder game won’t be airing on a broadcast network, so if you don’t have cable, you’re going to need to explore an alternative method (see below). If you have a basic cable or satellite subscription, though, you’re all set. The game will air on several channels:

TNT

Bally Sports Midwest

Bally Sports Southwest

Spectrum SportsNet (in Los Angeles area)

Can I stream the Lakers vs. Thunder game live online if I don’t have a cable subscription?

Yes—and there are several options.

Disney+

Disney’s bundle of Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ no longer has a free trial, so you’ll have to pay $13.99 per month for all three combined (or $19.99 per month for no ads on Hulu). Including Live TV in the bundle (which you’ll need to access TNT) bumps the price to $70 per month ($76 with no ads).

Hulu with Live TV

The free trial on this service is no longer offered, as well. It will cost you $70 per month.

YouTubeTV

After up to a two-week trial, you can expect monthly charges of $65.

Sling TV

Dish Network’s Sling increased its prices not long ago. The lower-tiered Orange plan will now run you $40 per month. Adding the more comprehensive Blue plan bumps the cost to $55 per month. (A $5 per month increase for each.) The seven-day free trial has disappeared along with the price increase, but the cord-cutting service is offering 50% off of the first month’s bill.

DirecTV Stream

Formerly known as DirecTV Now, AT&T TVNow, and AT&T TV, this oft-renamed streaming service will run you $70 per month and up after the free trial option.

Fubo TV

This sports-focused cord-cutting service carries broadcast networks in most markets. There’s a seven-day free trial, followed by monthly charges of $70–$100, depending on the channels you choose.

Does the NBA have any streaming options?

It does.

NBA League Pass

Watch hundreds of live games for $50 per season. (And there’s a seven-day free trial if you just want to catch LeBron James make history.)

What is the NBA scoring record?

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar wrapped up his 20-season career with 38,388 points. James, who has also been playing for 20 years now, currently stands at 38,352. Jabbar plans to be on hand when the record is broken.

Before Jabbar broke it, the previous scoring record was set by Wilt Chamberlain, who scored 31,419 points.