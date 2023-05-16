MiCA drop: Europe seals the deal on the world’s first comprehensive crypto law

If there are two things tech companies really hate, it’s regulatory uncertainty and inconsistency. Good news for the embattled crypto sector, then, because the European Union’s comprehensive new crypto-asset bill—a world first—just cleared its final legislative hurdle.

The Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) proposal first emerged from the European Commission nearly three years ago. The Commission, the European Parliament, and the bloc’s member states (represented by the Council of the EU) reached a political agreement on it last June, then the Parliament formally adopted the final version last month. The Council followed suit today, making MiCA a done deal. It will probably enter into force around the middle of next year.

The crypto sector has given MiCA a rapturous welcome because it provides a clear set of rules that will apply consistently across the EU—whose tech laws tend to be globally influential.

“Regulatory clarity attracts capital and entrepreneurs from around the world,” tweeted Circle EU strategy chief Patrick Hansen last week, while brandishing statistics showing continental Europe attracted 47.6% of crypto VC investment in the first quarter of this year, up from 5.9% in Q1 2022. He called this “the MiCA effect.”

MiCA is largely concerned with regulating the issuance and trading of stablecoins, in the hopes of staving off debacles like the TerraUSD collapse. Those issuing stablecoins will need to have real reserves to back them up, and holders will be able to demand redemption at any time. Only authorized credit or e-money institutions will be allowed to issue electronic money tokens, which are tokens pegged to a single fiat currency.

As for cryptocurrencies outside the stablecoin realm, the law will force anyone planning a major crypto-asset offering in the EU to first issue a white paper for investors, describing everything from the associated rights and risks to the environmental impact of the underlying consensus mechanism (typically a blockchain). Their marketing material will need to exactly align with this document. Providers of custodial wallets will need to be licensed, as will exchange providers.

MiCA doesn’t explicitly cover NFTs—though legal experts say it could still impact that sector in some circumstances—nor does it cover central bank digital currencies, either at the national or European Central Bank level. The new law also leaves out fully decentralized finance (DeFi) platforms for peer-to-peer financial transactions, though it does cover partially decentralized “DeFi” platforms where there’s some exchange provider taking a profit.

On the anti-money laundering front, MiCA will oblige service providers to get the names of both sides of any crypto-asset transaction.

All of which puts the EU way out in front of the U.S. or U.K., where regulators are still trying to find their footing—or, in the case of the U.S., to just figure out which regulator is supposed to get the crypto brief. “It’s really commendable that Europe was able to get that done so quickly,” Securities and Exchange Commissioner Hester Peirce said at a conference last week. “We are shooting ourselves in the foot by not having a regulatory regime in the U.S.”

The challenge now is to find some kind of global harmony on crypto rules, but however that plays out, MiCA’s influence will loom large.

David Meyer

Data Sheet’s daily news section was written and curated by Andrea Guzman.

NEWSWORTHY

Amazon moves to build conversational search. The e-commerce giant is hiring machine learning engineers to revamp Amazon search with an “interactive conversational experience” that would answer product questions, compare goods, and provide personalized suggestions. Amazon went on to describe the work as a “once in a generation transformation for Search” in the same way the Mosaic browser made the Internet easier to use decades ago. Bloomberg first noticed the listings, which Amazon is in a rush to find talent for as it seeks to deliver an updated search to customers “right away.”

Microsoft says it made a step toward AGI. Computer scientists at Microsoft asked a new artificial intelligence system they were working on last year to stack a book, eggs, a laptop, and more. Its response, which tried to ensure the eggs wouldn’t crack, made researchers wonder if the system was an advancement toward artificial general intelligence or a machine with human reasoning. They published a research paper in March arguing that the system could be a step in that direction, and have reorganized internal research labs to focus on it, with one of them run by the lead author of the paper, the New York Times reports. But other researchers have their doubts, noting that the paper acknowledges Microsoft’s methods may not meet the standards of scientific evaluation.

Twitter’s latest acquisition. Twitter’s first known acquisition with Elon Musk as CEO is Laskie, a job-matching tech startup. Axios reports that Twitter is paying “tens of millions” in cash and stock for the San Francisco-based startup founded in 2021. The service helps job seekers find employers they’d be a good match for and has raised $6 million in total funding. The acquisition comes as Musk carries out a vision to make Twitter an app that offers users multiple functions other than as a microblogging platform

ON OUR FEED

“It kind of also freaked us out.”

—Rep. Mike Johnson (R-La.) on a closed dinner discussion Monday where OpenAI CEO Sam Altman spoke to dozens of lawmakers about OpenAI. Lawmakers described the talk ahead of his appearance before the Senate Judiciary Committee Tuesday as “beautiful” and “fantastic.” CNBC reports Altman demonstrated some of ChatGPT’s capabilities at the dinner by having it draft a law and write a speech.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

BEFORE YOU GO

Apple’s new accessibility features. Apple devices are getting Assistive Access tools that were built with feedback from people with disabilities, aiming to make it easier to talk, text, and listen. It accomplishes this in part with design changes like boosting icon size, incorporating better contrast, and text labels that are clearer.

Other features include Point and Speak, which uses the camera and a LiDAR scanner to help visually disabled people use objects that have text labels. And there’s Personal Voice that will allow users to build an automated voice that can replace Siri and sounds like them instead. It can then be used for a feature called Live Speech that has people type what they want to say and have the device repeat it out loud. TechCrunch reports that Assistive Access is coming to iOS and iPadOS later this year.