Good morning!

Even in 2023, pregnancy and parenting can seem like a hushed topic in the office, and parents and soon-to-be parents often lack the desired level of support at work. The stats paint a damning picture: 66% of American private industry workers do not have access to paid family leave, and pregnancy discrimination lawsuits have been on the rise since 2016.

Stephanie Kramer, L’Oréal USA’s CHRO and the author of the forthcoming book Carry Strong: An Empowered Approach to Navigating Pregnancy and Work, wants to end the silence around pregnancy in the workplace. She spoke with Fortune about her new book, HR’s role in supporting pregnant employees, and how L’Oréal is helping employees navigate parenthood.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.

Fortune: What inspired you to write the book?

Stephanie Kramer: The book took three years, but it’s been 10 years since I first became pregnant, and then not pregnant, at work. Later, I became pregnant again with my first son. For me, I always knew I wanted to be a business leader and I always knew I wanted to be a mom. But I didn’t ever question that the two were possible until that moment. And for me, as someone who had paid maternity leave, a supportive spouse who’s working, and all the privilege that I recognize, I felt a tremendous amount of pressure to reconcile these two things at the same time.

In between my first son and my second son, I started teaching communications at FIT where I ended up becoming a closed-door mentor talking about pregnancy loss and the difficulties of returning to work, even if you love it and are in a supportive environment. I was the one who was willing to do that. Then in 2020, I saw women leaving the workplace at increasing levels. There was a tremendous amount of news showing the behind the scenes of the caregiving burden and the responsibilities that we see fall on women, including the impact of pregnancy. So I decided to write some research. I did four quantitative studies of more than 1,300 men and women. Concurrently, I started doing interviews with people.

After hearing these stories, what employer support is most valuable for various stages of pregnancy and parenthood?

Big picture, employers need to think about before, during, and after pregnancy. A small percentage of companies offer paid leave, and sometimes we don’t even talk about it with employees until they’re ready to share. There are positives to communicating about fertility benefits before you need them because they’re actually part of attracting employees to your organization.

Many people in the book, including college-aged women, talked about the companies they were looking for and the visibility and transparency of what was offered. Not because they needed the support at that moment, but because they liked that it existed. From family benefits to paid leave and flexible work policies in general, sharing that information from a prospective basis is key.

What else should companies be doing for pregnant workers?

Make sure that you have a consistent onboarding and offboarding process and a partnership with the manager, employee, and HR.

Also, ensure you have leaders who are comfortable participating with your employee resource groups. We have one called the Parent and Caregivers Think Tank. How are you demonstrating consistently that this is something that matters and providing both the policies and support for people? As companies, we have a tremendous responsibility to help move things forward and support employees in all the ways they become caregivers and parents.

What caregiving policy at L’Oréal are you most proud of championing?

As of this year, we offer our paid maternity and paternity leave to parents equitably, no matter how they become a parent. It’s the same for men, same for women, and it’s the same if you experience physical pregnancy, surrogacy, or other ways. The policy is consistent, which takes out ambiguity around what’s offered.

It seems simple, but the women I spoke to in the book said navigating complexity, particularly when dealing with a nontraditional experience, can be overwhelming. So I’m thrilled that we have a comprehensive policy. It’s critical.

If you hand this book to another CHRO, what do you want them to take away and consider for their employees?

At the bottom of the first page, it reads, ‘You can do it all, not at the same time, and not alone.’ The whole idea is that you’re not asking them to do it alone. It’s a demonstration of partnership and also support for what they need.

Amber Burton

amber.burton@fortune.com

@amberbburton

Reporter's Notebook

The most compelling data, quotes, and insights from the field.

The labor market remained strong in April, beating economists’ expectations. U.S. employers added 253,000 jobs, and the unemployment rate fell to 3.4%, from 3.5% the month prior.

“The higher-than-forecast number complicates the Federal Reserve’s shift this week toward a pause in interest rate increases. Chair Jerome H. Powell said on Wednesday that the central bank might continue to raise rates if new data showed the economy wasn’t slowing enough to keep prices down.” —New York Times

Around the Table

A round-up of the most important HR headlines, studies, podcasts, and long-reads.

- Employees love remote work, but its novelty means scant research about its effects on loneliness and mental health. The Hill

- Google staff sent memes mocking CEO Sundar Pichai for getting a pay raise even though he touted cost-cutting measures across the company. CNBC

- Employers gave workers lower raises than originally planned, according to research from consulting firm Mercer. CBS News

- More companies are offering tuition assistance and retirement benefits to sweeten offers for prospective employees. Bloomberg

- In-demand weight loss drugs like Ozempic risk increasing employee health care premiums. Axios

Watercooler

Everything you need to know from Fortune.

Chit-chat. Small talk builds trust and connection between employees and management but can exclude non-native speakers and neurodivergent people who might not pick up on social cues. —Paige McGlauflin

Test drive. Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky stayed in several rentals on his platform over six months. He walked away with an eye-opening leadership lesson. —Trey Williams

Mind the skills gap. Ford CEO Jim Farley admitted that the company likely wouldn’t be able to upskill all of its employees as it transitions to electric vehicles. —Christiaan Hetzner

Child labor investigations. Federal investigators found that a McDonald’s in Kentucky employed two ten-year-olds. Even worse? It didn't pay them. —Chloe Taylor

Flag on the play. California and New York will investigate the NFL over allegations of workplace discrimination and sexual harassment. —Associated Press