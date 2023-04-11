Add Fanta soda to the growing list of food brands that are making colognes and perfumes.

The Coca-Cola Company owned beverage is introducing “Scent of Fanta,” a limited-edition fragrance that the company calls a “wearable version of their beloved drink”. Not so coincidentally, the fragrance hits right as the company rolls out a revised Fanta Orange drink to retailers.

“Scent of Fanta” will be available starting April 13 at 12:00 p.m. ET at this Website. Prospective wearers will need to enter their name, address and email for a chance to win a free bottle. The company has not said how many bottles it plans to release.

If you’re more of an in-person shopper, Fanta is also launching a pop-up store from April 13 to 15 in Los Angeles at 1306 Abbot Kinney Blvd. where people can get a sniff of the scent.

While it might seem like an unusual promotion, fragrances have been a go-to for marketers for years.

Over Valentine’s Day, KFC (Kentucky Fried Chicken) released a fragrance in New Zealand dubbed “No. 11 Eu De Colonel,” which was reportedly inspired by the chain’s 11 secret herbs and spices.

Pizza Hut, in 2012, released “Eau de Pizza Hut,” a perfume with “top notes of freshly baked, hand tossed dough,” in response to a post on its Canadian Facebook page. And Burger King has gone to this particular well twice, selling “Flame Grilled Fragrance” in Japan in 2015 and “Flame by BK” (at $3.99 per bottle) in 2008.

Not a perfume or cologne person? McDonald’s may be more your speed. In 2020, the company rolled out six scented candles that mimicked the smells of the ingredients of a Quarter Pounder—beef, ketchup, pickle, cheese, onion and sesame seed bun.