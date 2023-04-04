Tesla is adding beer to its list of product offerings as it builds momentum for its Cybertruck.

The Elon Musk–run automaker has rolled out GigaBier, a limited-edition 5% ABV pilsner that will ship across Europe, but it’s not available in the U.S. Three bottles will cost you €89 ($97).

The beer is made in Germany and will ship to 17 countries across the EU, including the U.K, France, and Spain. Collectors are likely more interested in the bottles than the beer itself: The brew ships in a glossy black sleeve that emulates the form of the company’s Cybertruck.

“Enjoy this limited edition pilsner-style beer brewed in Berlin with our exclusive strain of Cyberhops and notes of citrus, bergamot, and sweet fruit,” the company says on the sales page.

Tesla

This isn’t Tesla’s first foray into the world of alcohol. In 2020, the company launched its own tequila, with a price tag of $420 that sold out almost immediately.

Musk’s popularity among some consumers has led to many off-brand products becoming collectors items. In 2022, he sold $1 million worth of a perfume called Burnt Hair in just a few hours, garnering $100 per bottle. And in early 2018, his Boring Company sold $10 million worth of flamethrowers at $500 apiece.

Musk has said the cybertruck will go on sale later this year (though he said the same thing in 2021 and 2020). Whenever it arrives, analysts aren’t very optimistic about the brand. Morgan Stanley, earlier this year, warned it could end up being a “sideshow” for the company.