Employees and employers are unlikely to ever fully agree on whether return-to-office mandates are a smart business move. But as companies move full speed ahead on RTO plans, workers contend that there are some aspects of the office they find valuable.

The top two reasons, according to a survey from market research company Gartner, were the ability to build relationships with colleagues and managers and collaborate with others, indicating that employees value social connection above anything else when they come to the office.

Employees also say they’d trek into the office to break up their routines, be seen by leadership, and learn from others. Reasons that, while slight variations of collaboration, are still social in nature rather strictly functional.

And yet, despite the apparent common ground between employers and employees, 60% of executives in a Gartner pulse survey say the main reason their employees cite for not coming to the office is a lack of a “compelling need.” That’s not because social connection is a weak motivating factor; rather, it’s been the victim of poor execution.

One way to solve that problem is to clarify when people should be in the office, says Caitlin Duffy, a director in Gartner’s HR practice. Few things are more frustrating for an employee than making an earnest effort to show up to the office—expecting camaraderie and teamwork—only to find their colleagues stayed home.

Learning events are another way to incentivize in-person attendance because employees will likely prefer live learning to a virtual marathon meeting, which is proven to be less effective. Plus, the collective nature of the event, combined with the slightly more informal setting, offers employees a chance to build the social connections they crave.

The good news for executives eager to get employees back into the office is that employees are telling companies what they want from in-person work: collaboration. Now it’s up to them to make sure that happens.

As former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz prepares to testify before Congress on Wednesday about the company's alleged anti-union efforts, a shareholder vote could compel his successor to negotiate with unions.

“Since the initial two stores voted to unionize in Buffalo, New York, nearly 300 Starbucks locations nationwide have done the same. But weak union law has enabled Starbucks corporate to delay contract bargaining, and without a contract, the unionized workers could be losing out on higher wages, improved benefits, and better working conditions.” Vox

- ChatGPT poses a direct technological threat to white-collar workers, but some are less concerned about it than others. New York Times

- McKinsey plans to eliminate 3% of its workforce, about 1,400 roles. Bloomberg

- Companies conducting layoffs now evaluate skills over seniority. Wall Street Journal

- Although 71% of Americans approve of unions, membership remains low because labor laws are skewed in employers' favor. NPR

Reviews are opportunities. Large employers like Google, Meta, and Amazon are toughening employee evaluations to weed out poor performers. —Paige McGlauflin

Disney’s job cuts. CEO Bob Iger informed employees Tuesday the company would lay off about 7,000 employees in three rounds of job cuts starting this week. —Chloe Taylor

New review, new me. Meta will add a mid-year review to its employee evaluations and lower the bonus multiplier from 85% to 65% for the second-lowest performance ranking. —Chris Morris

Remote work whisperer. Stanford economics professor and remote work expert Nick Bloom says Bureau of Labor Statistics data showing a decline in companies allowing remote work is flawed due to poorly worded survey questions. —Megan Leonhardt