Artificial intelligence is moving at warp speed, and it’s creating new jobs for workers across industries. One such job could end up becoming much more commonplace—and extremely lucrative.

San Francisco-based AI startup firm Anthropic has posted a listing for a “prompt engineer & librarian,” a worker whose role will entirely revolve around AI. Their vast salary range spans from $175,000 to $335,000, and candidates will be expected to work in the San Francisco office “25% of the time.”

The company’s AI technology, an assistant called Claude, rivals OpenAI’s ChatGPT, a bot that can hold conversation, generate thoughtful responses, and (depending on who you ask) mimic human interaction. In the job listing, Anthropic calls their tech among “the most capable and safe in the world,” but acknowledges that “large language models are a new type of intelligence, and the art of instructing them in a way that delivers the best results is still in its infancy.”

Developing these models calls for someone adept in programming, instructing, and teaching. That prompt engineer and librarian will be tasked with figuring out “the best methods of prompting our AI to accomplish a wide range of tasks” and documenting them “to build up a library of tools and a set of tutorials that allows others to learn prompt engineering or simply find prompts that would be ideal for them.”

That’s no small order, which Anthropic also acknowledges. The listing goes on to say that because the entire field of prompt-engineering has only existed for fewer than two years, “this position is a bit hard to hire for!” They just ask applicants to demonstrate their prompt engineering skills by “spending some time experimenting with Claude…and showing that you’ve managed to get complex behaviors from a series of well crafted prompts.”

A good fit for the role, first and foremost, will “have a creative hacker spirit and love solving puzzles.” They’ll also be an excellent communicator and have an organizational mindset and “a passion for making powerful technology safe and societally beneficial.”

Founded by former OpenAI employees, Anthropic’s mission is to create reliable, interpretable, and steerable AI systems. “We want AI to be safe for our customers and for society as a whole.”

The company received over $500 million in funds from Sam Bankman-Fried, the former CEO of crypto exchange FTX, months before FTX spectacularly imploded, according to Cointelgraph. It has raised over $700 million total.

As Anthropic’s lucrative listing proves, though AI may be replacing handfuls of jobs at some companies, it’s creating new ones, too.

“There is a lot of excitement regarding the use of ChatGPT,” ResumeBuilder.com’s chief career advisor Stacie Haller told Fortune, adding that AI will reshape work as we know it just like all tech advancements before it. “As with all new technologies, companies’ use of ChatGPT will be continuously evolving, and we are only at the onset.”