In the 10 or so days since its grand entrance, ChatGPT has been everywhere: littering Twitter feeds, cluttering promotional emails, igniting ethical debates in schools and newsrooms, infiltrating dinner table discussions—it’s inescapable and apparently already nestling its way into companies’ important business decisions.

OpenAI initially launched ChatGPT toward the end of November, but the artificial intelligence chatbot had its stable release in early February. Job advice platform Resumebuilder.com surveyed 1,000 business leaders about their use of ChatGPT earlier in the month and found that not only have nearly half of U.S. companies implemented the chatbot, roughly half of those companies say ChatGPT has already replaced workers.

“There is a lot of excitement regarding the use of ChatGPT,” Resumebuilder.com’s Chief Career Advisor Stacie Haller says in a statement. “Since this new technology is just ramping up in the workplace, workers need to surely be thinking of how it may affect the responsibilities of their current job. The results of this survey shows that employers are looking to streamline some job responsibilities using ChatGPT.”

Business leaders surveyed by ResumeBuilders.com say their companies already use ChatGPT for a variety of reasons, including 66% for writing code, 58% for copywriting and content creation, 57% for customer support, and 52% for meeting summaries and other documents.

In the hiring process, 77% of companies using ChatGPT say they use it to help write job descriptions, 66% to draft interview requisitions, and 65% to respond to applications.

“Overall, most business leaders are impressed by ChatGPT’s work,” ResumeBuilder.com wrote in a news release. “Fifty-five percent say the quality of work produced by ChatGPT is ‘excellent,’ while 34% say it’s ‘very good.'”

ChatGPT has its issues

As gung ho as business leaders appear to be about the potential of ChatGPT, it’s not without its critiques, including concerns regarding cheating and plagiarism, racism and sexism bias, accuracy, and overall questions about how it’s been trained to learn. The Atlantic’s Ian Bogost warned it should be treated as a toy not a tool, and New York Times tech columnist Kevin Roose said that Microsoft’s new A.I. version of its Bing search engine powered by ChatGPT’s OpenAI left him feeling “deeply unsettled” and “even frightened” after a two-hour chat in which it sounded unhinged and somewhat dark.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has previously warned that ChatGPT shouldn’t be relied on for “anything important,” and in a recent series of tweets expressed concerns about the dangers posed by A.I. technology—and the iterations to follow—saying he worried how people of the future will view us.

“Just as technology has evolved and replaced workers over the last several decades, ChatGPT may impact the way we work. As with all new technologies, companies’ use of ChatGPT will be continuously evolving, and we are only at the onset,” ResumeBuilder.com’s Haller says in a statement.

“The economic model for using ChatGPT is also evolving,” she continues. “It will be interesting to see how this plays out in terms of savings as well as the reorg of certain jobs within the companies.”

Nearly all of the companies surveyed by ResumeBuilder.com say they they’ve saved money using ChatGPT, with 48% saying they’ve saved more than $50,000 and 11% saying they’ve saved more than $100,000.

Wherever the end is for companies’ usage of ChatGPT and other A.I. tools is, it’s certainly not in sight. Of the companies ResumeBuilder.com identified as businesses using the chatbot, 93% say they plan to expand their use of ChatGPT, and 90% of executives say ChatGPT experience is beneficial for job seekers—if it hasn’t already replaced their jobs.